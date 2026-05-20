One Interesting Wrinkle To The Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Prenup I Hadn’t Considered
A lawyer shared their thoughts on what the legal agreement could say.
As we get closer to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, more speculation and commentary about their married life is cropping up. In this case specifically, a lawyer is weighing in on the couple’s potential prenup, and one wrinkle it could include that I hadn’t considered before.
Word on the street is that Swift and Kelce are planning a summer wedding, so as we prepare for that, a lawyer is sharing her thoughts on what their prenuptial agreement could look like. Speaking specifically about what the prenup could say in regard to living expenses, Sarah Luetto, a partner in Blank Rome’s Matrimonial & Family Law Group, told Page Six:
Now, while Travis Kelce is a seriously successful NFL star, there’s no denying that Taylor Swift is more famous than he is, and her net worth is a lot higher. According to Forbes, the pop star’s net worth sits at $2 billion. Meanwhile, Kelce’s net worth as of 2025 was about $47.3 million, according to the same outlet.
So, when Swift and Kelce get married, according to Luetto (who does not represent either person in this couple), it’s possible that their prenup could stipulate that the singer pays their living expenses.
Now, to provide some context about the couple’s living situation, Swift’s real estate portfolio includes homes in New York City, Rhode Island, Nashville and LA, per Page Six. Meanwhile, Kelce also has a couple of homes, and he notably bought a new house near Kansas City not long after his relationship with the “So High School” singer became public knowledge.
Along with that, the attorney explained that there are prenups that make it so the wealthier party is “gifting or transmuting a portion of their estate to the community or to the other party’s separate property.” They do this so that each person in the couple can “maintain investments and assets during the marriage.”
Luetto also weighed in on both Kelce and Swift’s individual estates, and the ways they might choose to address them in a prenup. Further explaining that point, the lawyer said:
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In the event of a divorce, this would make it “much simpler” for both the "You Belong with Me" singer and the tight end when it comes to “retaining their own estate.”
Hopefully, they’ll never have to think about something like that. However, learning about what their prenup could potentially say is certainly interesting and brings up points I’d never thought about before.
Now, with that said and done, it’s time to look forward to the wedding, which seemingly will happen a little less than a year after Swift and Kelce got engaged. Allegedly, it will take place in New York City this summer, and it could be a very private affair. However, hopefully, we get some insight into the big day whenever it happens, so we can keep getting little peeks into this power couple’s relationship.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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