Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Gave Us A First Look At Toph In Action, And Fans Are 'Ready To Rock'

The much-anticipated second season of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will be airing on the 2026 TV schedule, and fans won’t just be seeing their favorite Avatar again. Season 2 will also include the long-awaited introduction of the fan-favorite Earthbender Toph. Now, after seeing Miya Cech in action as the beloved character for the first time, fans are ready to rock with the Blind Bandit.

Toph Beifong was introduced in Season 2 of the Nickelodeon animated series. A blind earthbender, Toph uses her ability to manipulate, reshape, and control stone, sand, dirt, and even metal. Her sassiness and quick wit are what make her so lovable, and she plays a pivotal role in Aang's journey, so it was only a matter of time before she was brought on to the live-action series.

Miya Cech is set to portray Toph in the Netflix adaptation, and the streamer shared the first look of her in action in the show's Season 2 teaser trailer, which you can see at the top of this story.

It’s a very brief look at Toph, but it’s enough to get fans excited. Between the footwork, her stance, the earthbending, and Aang wearing a blindfold, likely as a way to concentrate, Toph’s introduction will be one for the books. And fans are as excited as ever.

Many took to the comments of Netflix’s Instagram post to relay that emotion, too, as the streamer welcomed viewers to the Earth Kingdom. Toph’s original voice actor, Michaela Jill Murphy, even gave her stamp of approval, as you can see in the list of fan reactions below:

LET’S FREAKING GO IT’S TOPH TIME 💚💚💚💚💚 -Michaela Jill Murphy

READY TO ROCK🪨🪨🪨 -bigdog1697

The leg movements bro 😭 it’s her SEASON -bunmiiie_

THEY DID THE THINGGGG 😭😭 Toph’s vibration vision EATSSSS LETS GO -kenisobrevilla

Toph looks so good😭 -dimeeeach

As a fan of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender, Toph was my favorite character when she was introduced, and I am excited to see how she turns out in the Netflix series. It’s hard to predict what moments will or won’t be included from the animated series, but if it can include the underrated cabbage merchant, then there will surely be some fun moments planted for Toph. Of course, it’s always a risk doing a reboot, but so far, Avatar: The Last Airbender has proven to be pretty great, so I have a feeling we're all going to love Toph a lot.

Even though we don’t get too much of a look at Toph in the trailer, I’m already convinced they chose the right actress. When Miya Cech was announced, Netflix shared a very sweet video of her reaction, where she explained how long she’s been wanting to play her and how her 10-year-old self would be bursting at the seams. So, the character is in good hands, and the trailer only highlighted that point further.

It shouldn’t be long until Netflix releases a full-length trailer for Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but it’s clear that fans are looking forward to seeing Toph Beifong in action. Cech has a lot to live up to, and it should be exciting to see her take on the beloved character.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming now with a Netflix subscription, and Season 2 will be released in 2026.