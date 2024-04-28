How Ramy Youssef Is Already Becoming One Of Hollywood's Brightest Stars

Hollywood is slowly but surely becoming a more diverse place, featuring a wider range of creative voices who are able to tell stories grounded in unique perspectives. That roster of formidable talent includes a number of hilarious Arab American comedy actors , and one of the most recognizable right now is Ramy Youssef. Only in more recent years has the comedian and actor begun to earn serious recognition. He may still be young, but Youssef is already proving himself to be one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. And, I’m going to explain just why that’s the case.

Let’s be honest, celebrities come and go. Many manage to make a handful of contributions to pop culture and, in time, their “moment” fades away. So, it’s definitely impressive when a star comes along who manages to leave a true mark on the public. There are so many compliments I could pay this 33-year-old New Jersey native. But, as opposed to throwing around superlatives that would describe him and his work, let me lay out why he’s already so impressive.

(Image credit: HBO / A24)

Ramy Youssef Has Solidified Himself As A Fresh Force Within The World Of Stand-Up Comedy

The star has been doing stand up for a little while now, with his first major performance arguably occurring on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017. His set went over relatively well with the crowd and, since then, he’s continued to build up a solid fanbase. That popularity translated to two well-received comedy specials (which are both available to stream with a Max subscription ). The first of those was 2019’s Ramy Youssef: Feelings, and that was followed up by More Feelings, which dropped earlier in 2024. While Netflix comedy specials are incredibly popular now, the Home Box Office network remains a prime entity for such productions, and it’s impressive that Youssef already has two to his name.

What’s so endearing about the star’s sets are that they include a multitude of topics, from politics and religion to pop culture and romance. There’s also a true level of sincerity to his sentiments, which is (unfortunately) something of novelty within the modern stand-up comedy space in some respects. For an example of this, one needn’t look any further than the set he performed as a host during Saturday Night Live Season 49 :

Youssef currently has a strong presence within the stand-up realm and, at this rate, his profile may only grow. Of course, there are a number of elements that could manifest when a person succeeds in that medium. One of those is a TV show, and that’s going to take us right into my next point.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Star Has His Own TV Series, And It’s Received Critical Acclaim

2019 saw the debut of Ramy, a dramedy series created by and starring the titular entertainer. The show (which is available to Hulu subscribers ) focuses on the lead character as he navigates the intersection of religion and his modern lifestyle. The protagonist’s quest to expand his spiritual life, in particular, puts him in some interesting situations. Youssef’s cerebral and intimate romp has received high praise from critics for its writing, performances and nuanced look at Muslim culture. It’s also garnered its star numerous nominations, and he even won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2019.

He’s obviously not the first comic to parlay stand-up comedy success into a TV show. However, it’s hard to deny just how impressive it is that he accomplished it before reaching the age of 30. On top of that, so few funny stars manage to have shows that receive such major acclaim. Ramy Season 3 aired a little less than three years ago, and the star has indicated that Season 4 may take a while to arrive. But, given how sharp the show been thus far, I think new episodes of one of the best shows about Arab Americans will be well worth the wait.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Ramy Youssef Is Already A Talented Director

As a stand-up comedian, the talent writes his own material, and he’s also scripted a number of the episodes of his show. Of course, he’s also a producer, serving in that capacity for his TV series as well as his stand-up specials and the acclaimed dramedy, Mo. What some may not realize, though, is that Youssef has also had his share of experience directing. He’s directed 12 episodes of Ramy , which is incredibly impressive. Additionally, some may not know that he also helmed an installment of a very popular show.

The entertainer sat behind the camera for an episode of FX’s The Bear during its second season. Specifically, he helmed “Honeydew,” which is mostly set in Copenhagen. Without getting too specific about plot details, it’s a very intimate episode that focuses on one of the series’ most beloved characters. It’s a sweet notch in Youssef’s belt, and I have to say I’m so impressed by the directing he’s done thus far. I think it’s probably safe to assume that he’ll be in the big chair again at some point, and I can’t wait to see what he does.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The Actor Is Making The Jump To Film And Has Already Starred In An Awards Season Favorite

Most of the comedian’s work as an actor has been TV-related up to this point. Aside from his own series, he’s had roles on the sitcoms See Dad Run and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. He also had a recurring role on the critically acclaimed thriller series, Mr. Robot. But, now, like so many comics before him, the young star is slowly moving over the silver screen as well. In 2023, he lent his voice to the role of Safi in the Disney animated film, Wish. He also starred in one of the most acclaimed movies of the year.

Youssef played a supporting role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-winning feature, Poor Things. As a cast member of the fantastical black comedy, he was part of an ensemble that featured heavy hitters like Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Kathryn Hunter. Not only that, but he more than managed to hold his own on the screen with his peers, and his on-screen dynamics with Stone were pitch-perfect. Lanthimos knows how to cast a film, and the fact that he would tap Youssef for a key role speaks volumes to the young man’s talent. The star’s filmography may not be extensive, but this is one heck of a credit.

So, as you can see, this young multi-hyphenate has accomplished a considerable amount in just the past several years. It’s exciting to think about what else he might do professionally if he remains on this trajectory. Though what really excites me is how he’ll surely continue to open doors for other talented Arab American creatives. Here’s to continued success for Ramy Youssef!