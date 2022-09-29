Ramy Youssef Speaks To Directing More Episodes For Ramy Season 3, And ‘Out-Of-Body’ Experience He Had As An Actor This Season
Over two years following the cliffhanger ending of Ramy Season 2, the award-winning Hulu series returns to explore the fallout of Ramy Hassan’s marriage ending just shortly after he said “I do.” The series’ creator and star, Ramy Youssef, returns in multiple capacities in Season 3, including sitting in the director’s chair for more episodes than ever in addition to his titular character having a rather powerful arc.
Ahead of the new Hulu release, Ramy Youssef spoke to CinemaBlend about his dual roles behind and in front of the camera. First, he shared his experience as a director this time around with these words:
Youssef started as a standup comedian before beginning his A24 produced streaming series, and as a director, he was able to bring more comedic moments to the screen, such as the moment he shares in Episode 9. When it comes to bringing Ramy Hassan to life in Season 3, he had an especially memorable moment on set, saying this:
When speaking to the new season, Youssef also told CinemaBlend that he felt like he and the other writers “dug a hole” for him in Season 2, which he admits is a “really fun” place for the character to go for him. To the Ramy creator, exploring the character’s journey has been one of illustrating the struggle between one’s lower and higher self. In Season 3, Youssef felt it would be unrealistic to build him up quickly, so this season follows the character “wading around in the waters” of his actions from the season prior.
The third season of Ramy comes off Ramy Youssef co-creating Netflix’s recent series Mo with Ramy’s Mo Amer. Since the end of Season 2, two of his cast members have joining Marvel projects, with Laith Nakli being part of the Ms. Marvel cast and May Calamawy playing a key role in Moon Knight. Youssef has broken a lot of ground regarding telling an honest Muslim American story in a landscape where only a few great portrayals of Muslim characters in movies and TV.
It’s great to see Ramy Youssef continue to be in control of the narrative of his series as it continues to touch up important (and often hilarious) topics within the Muslim and Arab American community in a unique and non-stereotypical light.
All ten episodes of the new season of Ramy will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription on Friday, September 30.
