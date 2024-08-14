How To Watch Daddy Issues Online And Watch New BBC Comedy From Anywhere

How To Watch Daddy Issues Online

Watch Daddy Issues: Synopsis

Gemma is a 20-somethings party girl who becomes pregnant after a one-night stand. Malcolm is her feckless father trying to get back on the straight and narrow after a punishing divorce. And when the two are thrust together unexpectedly... well, that's when the comedy begins. You can watch BBC's Daddy Issues online from anywhere with the advice in this guide.

An original take on the classic 'odd couple' set-up, Daddy Issues sees Gemma's life shaken to the core when she discovers the fateful double line on a pregnancy test (or several). With no notion of finding the dad, she decides to turn to hers. The only problem is that Malcolm is in about as much turmoil as his daughter, having recently moved into a bedsit for divorced men after the breakdown of his marriage.

Perhaps not traditionally fertile ground for belly laughs, but when Malcolm – who, according to the BBC's synopsis, "is unable to load a washing machine, boil an egg or microwave rice without it exploding" – moves in to Gemma's flat, we get to watch as the pair confront dating mishaps, faltering friendships, disastrous antenatal classes and their own relationship. Quintessential sitcom fodder.

A series like this lives and dies by its stars, so with the brilliant Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living) and David Morrisey (The Walking Dead, Sherwood) leading the cast, you know you're in good hands.

Find out all the details about the series below including how to watch Daddy Issues online for free and stream every episode wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Daddy Issues online free in the UK

Daddy Issues premieres on free-to-air BBC Three with its first two episodes from 9pm on Thursday, August 15. Two further episodes will then go out on each of the next two Thursdays (full release schedule below).

Alternatively, all six episodes will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer from this Thursday, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RJ). You should also have a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch Daddy Issues from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Daddy Issues just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the US can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Daddy Issues as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

Can I watch Daddy Issues outside the UK?

There is no indication at present that Daddy Issues will be shown outside the UK. We reckon your best bet will eventually be UK-specialist streamer BritBox, but there is no sign of it there yet.

Remember, though: if you're a Brit abroad, you can use a VPN and access BBC iPlayer streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Daddy Issues Trailer

All episodes land on BBC iPlayer at the same time on Thursday, August 15.

They will also go out on TV on BBC Three in two-episode clumps on Thursdays as follows:

Episode 1: "Happy Tears" – Thursday, August 15

– Thursday, August 15 Episode 2: "Normal Men" – Thursday, August 15

– Thursday, August 15 Episode 3: "Sugar Daddies" – Thursday, August 22

– Thursday, August 22 Episode 4: "Garden Sliders" – Thursday, August 22

– Thursday, August 22 Episode 5: "Man Mess" – Thursday, August 29

– Thursday, August 29 Episode 6: "Sadie" – Thursday, August 29