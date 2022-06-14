How To Watch Downton Abbey: A New Era On Streaming -- And The Special Bonus Fans Will Get For Going That Route

Just as the first Downton Abbey movie was a cinematic event upon its arrival in theaters, this year’s release of A New Era was something that fans of the series couldn’t wait for. Whether you’ve already indulged in this latest Downton adventure, or you’ve been waiting patiently to stream it in the comfort of your own home, some good news has just dawned on the horizon. If you’re not a Peacock Premium subscriber, it’s about time you consider becoming one, as Downton Abbey: A New Era is about to hit Peacock’s streaming library, and with some special bonuses included in that library.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

How To Watch Downton Abbey: A New Era On Streaming

At the moment, fans that want to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era on streaming can do so through a digital PVOD rental. However, that’s usually in the pricer bracket of $19.99 per 48 hour rental, which is why the news that Peacock will be streaming the crowd pleasing sequel starting June 24th is so exciting.

For clarification, A New Era will be available to subscribers of the paid tiers of Peacock, and not the free-with-ads option. So if you want to get in on the joy, tears, and l obster filled Downton sequel moments , you’ll want to get a move on.

This makes total sense, as the NBC-Universal owned platform is currently the exclusive home for all things Downton Abbey. Currently, all six seasons of the ITV television series, as well as the 2019 film Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture are available for viewing. If you were looking to do your research so you could appreciate how Julian Fellows beefed up certain Downton characters in A New Era, that’s enough to do the trick. Of course, there’s now two new special bonuses added to Peacock that’ll help you even more in that department.

(Image credit: Ben Blackall / Focus Features LLC)

The Special Downton Abbey Bonuses Fans Can Currently Enjoy On Peacock

If you’re really a die-hard fan of Julian Fellowes’ iconic saga, you’ll be pleased to know that the special The Manners of Downton Abbey is now streaming on Peacock. Going into the historical details behind the era that made Julian Fellowes’ iconic series what it is today, that added extra is perfect for boning up on what to expect when watching Downton Abbey: A New Era .

Which leads us to the next bonus that has been added to the Peacock library: a 24/7 streaming feed that runs nothing but, naturally, episodes of Downton Abbey. If you’ve seen the entire show so many times that you could just throw it on in the background as you do chores or work, this is the sort of option that undoubtedly appeals to those who just can’t get enough of the Crawleys in their lives. This is perfect training for learning how Downton Abbey: A New Era ends , as the usual mix of raucous laughter, bittersweet tears, and tender romance is best represented through random episodes of the series that started it all.