How To Watch Landman Season 2 Online And Stream The Hit Drama Starring Billy Bob Thornton From Anywhere

Taylor Sheridan struck black gold for Paramount Plus with Landman, based on the Boomtown podcast series and starring Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris: a gruff family man with a rattlesnake-quick wit, whose job involves brokering deals for the West Texas oil industry and putting out fires, real and metaphorical. A year after its record-breaking debut, Oscar nominees Thornton, Demi Moore, and Andy Garcia are back for more incendiary drama in Midland. Catch every moment with our guide below, explaining how to watch Landman Season 2 online and no matter where you’re located.

Thanks to Sheridan’s immensely popular brand (conservative-leaning, neo-Western shows punctuated with explosive action and rugged nonconformists), audiences tuned in en masse for Landman’s 2024 debut, with a record-breaking 35 million people watching the premiere episode. Of course, the excellent A-list cast led by Thornton couldn't have hurt either. He steals the show as Tommy, the potty-mouthed, chain-smoking landman, whose job involves managing all kinds of hair-raising situations: faulty oil rigs, immolated roughnecks, litigators and lawsuits, in addition to negotiating land rights with drug cartels. Meanwhile, his dysfunctional family, including the former Mrs Norris (Ali Larter) and their hormonal teenage daughter (Michelle Randolph) all help contribute towards a stress-induced embolism.

Season 1 was pretty well received. It earned 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise for its explosive drama, acting, and pithy dialogue. Yes, its female characters were half-baked, and Demi Moore as Monty’s “trophy wife” Cami Miller was shockingly underused given her A-list cache post-The Substance. But we’re willing to give Sheridan’s otherwise compelling show the benefit of the doubt. As the Chicago Sun-Times points out, “Sheridan and Co. are just getting warmed up. This has all the makings of a long-running hit.”

And Season 2 certainly sounds like it could deliver teeth-gnashing drama. With Monty (Jon Hamm) dead, Cami is thrust into the spotlight as the new owner of M-Tex Oil. Unfortunately, along with his fortune, she also inherits his illicit business affairs: namely “Embezzlement, insurance fraud, [and] wire fraud.”. For her sake, let’s hope the feds don’t catch on. Meanwhile, and now company VP, Tommy’s personal and professional are set to collide spectacularly. Given the huge debt he owes cartel head Gallino (Academy Award-nominee Andy Garcia) for saving his life last season, we wouldn’t be surprised if the safety of him, Angela, Ainsley, and his son Cooper was seriously – maybe even fatally – compromised.

Catch the sophomore season of Sheridan’s Texas-set drama now. Simply read on for everything to know about how to watch Landman Season 2 online and exclusively on Paramount Plus from anywhere.

How to watch Landman Season 2 online in the US

It’s time to get back to the well! Viewers can watch Landman Season 2 with a Paramount Plus subscription and stream new episodes weekly from Sunday, November 16.

If you’ve yet to try Paramount Plus, you’re in luck. New members will receive a 7-day free trial during which they can sample its roster of thrilling TV shows and films and without paying anything. Otherwise, it’s $7.99 for the Paramount Essential plan ($59.99 annually) or $12.99 for Paramount Premium ($119.99 per year).

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Landman Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Landman Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Landman Season 2 online in Canada

The hit drama returns on Sunday, November 16 in Canada, and you’ll need a membership to Paramount Plus to watch Landman Season 2 and enjoy every episode of the sophomore season.

Canadians can purchase a Basic (with ads) plan from CA$6.99 a month, or save money with the CA$61.99 annual option. There are Standard and Premium plans available too, both of which offer the ability to download content and remove interrupting ads. And of course there’s a week-long free trial if you haven’t used the service before.

How to watch Landman Season 2 online in the UK

Ready for your next Taylor Sheridan fix? Just like North America, Landman Season 2 premieres Sunday, November 16 in the UK and exclusively on Paramount Plus. A new installment will be available every Sunday morning.

New users can enjoy the platform’s 7-day free trial. Subsequently, Paramount Plus memberships start from £4.99 for the Basic (ad-supported) plan. You can also chose the £7.99 Standard Plan (£70.99 annually) to ditch annoying ads, or level up once more and get the Premium Plus option for £10.99 a month.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Landman Season 2 online in Australia

Thankfully, there’s no delay Down Under. Simply purchase Paramount Plus and stream unmissable new episodes of Landman Season 2 beginning from Sunday, November 16. After the 7-day free trial, memberships begin at AU$6.99 a month / AU$61.99 a year for the Basic (ad-supported) option.

Out of the country? You might have trouble connecting to your regional Paramount Plus account and streaming Landman from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Landman Season 2 Trailer

Landman Season 2 Episode Schedule

Landman Season 2 – Episode 1, “Death and a Sunset”: Sunday, November 16

Landman Season 2 – Episode 2 ,”Sins of the Father”: Sunday, November 23

Landman Season 2 – Episode 3, “Almost a Home”: Sunday, November 30

Landman Season 2 – Episode 4, “Dancing Rainbows”: Sunday, December 7

Landman Season 2 – Episode 5, “The Pirate Dinner”: Sunday, December 14

Landman Season 2 – Episode 6, “Dark Night of the Soul”: Sunday, December 21

Landman Season 2 – Episode 7, “Forever Is an Instant”: Sunday, December 28

Landman Season 2 – Episode 8, “Handsome Touched Me”: Sunday, January 4

Landman Season 2 – Episode 9, “Plans, Tears and Sirens”: Sunday, January 11

Landman Season 2 – Episode 10, Tragedy and Flies”: Sunday, January 18

Landman Season 2 Cast