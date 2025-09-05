I'm Excited To See Demi Moore And Billy Bob Thornton Interact More On Landman, But There Are Two Other Pairings I’m Even More Excited About
I can't wait for this!
Landman Season 2 is well on its way to its premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, and we officially know we’ll be getting way more of Demi Moore (thank goodness). However, her character Cami and Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy won’t be the only pairings we can look forward to. Oh, no, the cast confirmed a few other duos coming in the new episodes that I’m even more excited about.
It’s been confirmed that following the death of Jon Hamm’s Monty, his wife, Cami, will have to work with Tommy to run M*Tex. That means, we’ll get to see Moore and Thornton work together and probably verbally spar on screen after fans spent all of Season 1 wondering why the Oscar nominee was barely used. However, that won’t be the only exciting pairing for Moore this season.
While chatting about the “interesting” dynamic between these two polar opposites, Moore and Thornton also opened up about other characters they’ll interact with. I was specifically intrigued by The Substance star’s comments about what’s coming between her and Ali Larter’s characters, as she told EW:
The Cami actress explained that, along with learning the ropes of the oil business, she will also be grieving the death of her husband. That’s where Ali Larter’s Angela comes in. EW reported that Tommy’s wife will help Moore’s character through her grief, and considering she’s one of the lighter characters on the show, I imagine her scenes with the Ghost actress will provide some much-needed levity for Cami.
Meanwhile, Larter will get to dip her toe into the more serious and potentially violent side of Landman. This story confirmed that she will be interacting with more than the Norris family this year and getting in on the action, a bit.
We now know she’ll share scenes with Andy Garcia’s cartel leader, who was introduced in Landman’s Season 1 finale, and it sounds like it’ll be a wild intersection of life and work, as the Final Destination actress explained:
I cannot wait for all these pairings this season, and after seeing the trailer for Season 2, I’m even more excited. It gave us our first look at Sam Elliott’s Landman character, highlighted just how much Moore will be featured this season, and provided insight into the primary conflicts. Take a look:
Talor Sheridan’s A-list casts are all impressive, but Landman’s hits different, and I cannot wait to see them all interact this season!
So, make sure your Paramount+ subscription is ready and you have your dream pairings figured out, because Landman will return for Season 2 on November 16.
