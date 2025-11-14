‘It’s Slick’: The Landman Cast Told Me What The Oil They Get Covered In Actually Is (And How Long It Takes To Wash Off)

Out in the fields of Landman, the danger is high, especially when the oil is flowing. That’s obvious in Season 1, and it will be important when Season 2 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule . That's because we've already seen Cooper and co. get covered in the black liquid in the trailers. So, thinking about all that oil and the mess it is capable of making, I asked the cast what they really get drenched in on set and how long it takes to wash out.

Ahead of the newest season of Landman premiering for those with a Paramount+ subscription , I chatted with Jacob Lofland and Paulina Chávez, who play Cooper and Ariana, respectively, about what’s to come. As Cooper ventures out on this big oil journey, it’s clear he’s headed into uncharted and deep water (or oil, rather). He’s also going to literally get drenched in it.

So, I asked them what they really get covered in when oil is involved on set. Through a lot of laughter, they had the following back-and-forth about what the fake oil is:

Jacob Lofland : I’m not going to lie, I always made the joke that it was KY Jelly, because it felt exactly like some kind of like water-based…

: I’m not going to lie, I always made the joke that it was KY Jelly, because it felt exactly like some kind of like water-based… Paulina Chávez : Oh, it’s glycerin.

: Oh, it’s glycerin. Jacob Lofland : Yeah, and it tasted kinda funny.

: Yeah, and it tasted kinda funny. Paulina Chávez : You said, ‘KY,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s glycerin.’

: You said, ‘KY,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s glycerin.’ Jacob Lofland: Well, anyway, it’s the closest thing I’ve got to glycerin. Alright? I know that it comes…anyway.

Well, there you have it, the fake oil Lofland gets covered in (as you can see below) is glycerin. And unsurprisingly, it’s not easy to wash out.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Answering the second part of my question about how long it takes to clean up after a big oil scene, Lofland told me it’s pretty difficult to get it all off. In fact, sometimes it just has to wear off.

Speaking about cleaning up after a big scene that involves oil, the Cooper actor said:

But no, it was like, it’s slick. It stayed in my hair for at least three days. We got it out. Eventually it wore itself off. That was a really fun scene, though. And the setup for that was…It was really fun to let just rain down oil.

Chávez also noted how cool the scene was, and in both the trailer and the press images for Landman Season 2 (one of which you can see below), the scenes involving oil are epic. Now, I can’t wait to see what they mean, as we find out why the oil went flying up into the air and what it means for Cooper, Tommy and the company.

(Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Now, I’m hoping that this kind of action means Cooper’s story will be expanded this season (much like Cami's story will be ). While he was a vital character in Season 1, I hope he becomes a real player in the game for power in Season 2, and the oil can help him do that.

Following Landman’s Season 1 finale , power dynamics are in flux after the death of Monty. Meanwhile, Cooper is “playing with the devil’s money,” as Tommy says in the trailer, and I’m looking forward to seeing how that statement plays into his work.