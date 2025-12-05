'We Wouldn't Run Out Of Things:' Landman Got An Early Season 3 Renewal, And The Cast And Co-Creator Opened Up About How Long It Could Go On
Keep the oil flowing and the seasons going.
I don’t know about you, but I was not surprised to learn that Landman got an early renewal for Season 3. We’re only a few episodes into its run on the 2025 TV schedule, and just like Season 1, it’s proven to be a massive hit for Paramount+. So, it makes sense that the story will continue. It turns out, the cast and creatives have been thinking about this continuation too, as they opened up about how long this Taylor Sheridan show could go on.
When Landman premiered its second season, it quickly became the biggest season or series premiere in Paramount+’s history, per THR. Across the first few days, it tripled the number of viewers Season 1's premiere got, and it brought in 9.2 million views worldwide. So, I can see why the team behind this show is already thinking about what’s next. In fact, according to showrunner Christian Wallace, they're just getting started:
While we’re only three episodes into Season 2 (Episode 4 will be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription on Sunday), it’s clear that this is only at the beginning.
Andy Garcia’s character just showed up in a big way, Demi Moore’s Cami has a story that’s expanding far beyond what she did in Season 1, and it’s obvious that the problems M-Tex and Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy are facing are far more complex than they seem. To that point, Wallace explained that the world oil is “rich” and between that and the cast of characters they’ve created, it’s easy to keep expanding:
I totally believe him. I’m also sure that they have ideas for other A-listers to bring into this corner of the Sheridan-verse. In fact, Wallace told CinemaBlend that he’d love to see 1883’s Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in the show, and I know I’d love to see that happen! And now, they have the opportunity to do just that.
Now, going back to the show's plot, Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley Norris, made it clear that by the end of this season’s run, there will be more of it to tell. In fact, there’s so much story to tell, she doesn’t think they’ll run out of it. She said:
So, it seems like both Randolph and Wallace are convinced the show can go on for a very long time, and Billy Bob Thornton seems to believe that too. He told the outlet that he’ll keep playing Tommy “as long as I’m able,” and in terms of when Landman could conclude, he said they’ll “know when it’s over.”
While obviously anything can happen to a show, and Landman is not immune to cancellation, its roaring success makes me think that it will get to go on well beyond Season 3. And clearly, the team behind the show is ready for that to happen, because there’s a lot of story to tell and they want to tell it.
Overall, the future is bright for this show, and the present is too, because you can watch new episodes of Landman’s second season every Sunday on Paramount+.
