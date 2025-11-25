This Paramount+ Black Friday Streaming Deal Is So Cheap, You Won’t Need Tommy Norris’ Landman Money To Watch Season 2

It's that joyous time of year again when one's wallet and bank account are able to feel slightly less pressure, even as spending for the holidays generally increases. That's right, I'm talking big Black Friday discounts, specifically one of Paramount's biggest price drops of the year for Paramount+ subscriptions. It's easier and cheaper than ever to catch up on the service's biggest and best TV shows, such as the recent Season 2 premiere for Billy Bob Thornton's Landman.

Just click here now to sign up for Paramount+’s Black Friday exclusive promotional discount, which is live and ready to be utilized as of Tuesday, November 25, so eager beavers don’t even need to wait until Black Friday gets here to take full advantage. Here are the pertinent discount details:

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: $2.99/month for 2 months of Paramount+ (No free trials for monthly customers, only annual plan sign-ups) is available now through December 1st, so act fast! Catch up (or check out) all the best shows Paramount+ has to offer, plus great movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Titanic, and The Naked Gun (2025).

While it probably isn't necessarily the lengthiest Black Friday streaming deal out there, this particular discount will save customers $5 per month on Paramount+'s Essential plan with ad support, with $10 in monthly savings for those who opt in on the Paramount+ with Showtime option, which comes without ads.

Not only is this Black Friday deal kicking off a little early, but anyone interested will have a bit of leeway to still sign up even after the biggest shopping day of the year has passed. Paramount is keeping this streaming discount available until 11:59 p.m. PST on Tuesday, December 2.

Why Customers Should Take Advantage Of Paramount+'s Black Friday Deal

Landman Season 2 (Currently Airing) - The second season of Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Texas-set drama returns to catch back up with Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, Demi Moore's Cami Miller, and a whole bunch of shit-starting supporting characters.

- The Jeremy Renner-starring drama returned in October for the fourth chapter in the McClusky family's saga within the corruption-torn world of Kingstown. Little Disasters Season 1 (Premiering Dec. 11) - Diane Kruger stars as an emergency doctor who is forced into a moral dilemma when treating an unexplained injury suffered by her best friend's child, and it's unclear whether or not she should report the case to child services. The series is based on the novel by author Sarah Vaughan.

That's just the TV fare that's most current, and doesn't even take into account other original series coming in the slightly more distant future, such as Lioness Season 2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' next season, MobLand's second season, the sports docuseries 5-Star, and the final seasons of animated series Transformers: EarthSpark and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

To say nothing of all the Paramount movies and other licensed features that can be found going into the Christmas season. New additions being added to the service in December include the Addams Family movies, Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher's Batman films, Quentin Tarantino hits like Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds, and holiday family options like Ernest Saves Christmas and Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights.

So act now, because Paramount+'s Black Friday deal ends on December 2. And Tommy Norris won't be very happy if he learns you missed out on saving some money.