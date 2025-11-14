Fans Could Not Stop Talking About Wanting More Demi Moore In Landman. She Promises She's Not Going To Be The 'Where's Waldo' In Season 2

The list of famous actors Taylor Sheridan has hired for his shows is long and illustrious, and it includes Demi Moore. However, in Season 1 of Landman, her character, Cami, was barely seen. That’s all about to change, though, because as Season 2 of the oil drama hits the 2025 TV schedule , The Substance star spoke to me about how her character won’t be a “Where’s Wlado” in the upcoming episodes.

After Cami was underused in Landman’s first season, fans made it clear that they wanted more of Demi Moore in this Billy Bob Thornton-led drama. Well, it turns out that was always part of the plan. During an interview for CinemaBlend, I asked the actress what she was told about her character’s arc during her first meeting with Taylor Sheridan. In response, she explained that she knew Cami wouldn’t be in much of Season 1 but would make a splash in Season 2. She told me:

I flew to Fort Worth, and he kind of laid out what the show was. And I knew going in that the first season I would pretty much be the Where's Waldo, and that it was all in purpose to set up – you know, which is part of his genius, that bringing somebody like Jon Hamm, you never expect that he's going to be gone.

I figured this would be the case. I had assumed they wouldn’t have hired Demi Moore to play Cami if there wasn’t a bigger story planned for her. However, seeing very little of her in Season 1 as she was earning a lot of praise for her Oscar-nominated role in The Substance emphasized the question about why Cami wasn’t a bigger player in Landman, considering the stature of the actress playing her.

It sounds like the plan for her character will really kick into high gear, though, during Season 2. Following the death of Jon Hamm’s character, Monty, Cami is set to play a bigger role in M*Tex, and I’m excited to see her interact more with Tommy Norris , Billy Bob Thornton’s character. Moore told me that her character will be doing that too, as she continued to recall that first conversation she had with Landman’s co-creator:

And, you know that, it would then be second season, really, in some respects, putting Cami as a fish out of water, but having to step up to take over for Monty. But again, not with her being super knowledgeable or knowing the world, except really from the periphery, because obviously, this is a world they somewhat built together.

In Season 2, we’ll get to see Tommy and Cami pick up the pieces that were left after Monty’s death. As the trailers show us, the fallout will be rough as they fight for the “success” Moore’s character is after. It also feels like there’s trouble brewing between Cami and Tommy, as they are clearly working to figure out who has the most power in this situation.

So, yeah, I’d say Demi Moore has a much larger role to play in Season 2 of Landman, and I’m very excited that she won’t be like a “Where’s Waldo” this season. Based on these comments and what we’ve seen so far, it seems like she’ll be front and center, which I’m sure will make fans happy.

Now, to see how Cami plays into Landman’s newest episodes, you can catch Season 2’s premiere with a Paramount+ subscription on November 16. After that, episodes will drop weekly on Sundays.