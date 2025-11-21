How To Watch Hallmark Online – Stream Hallmark Christmas Movies From Anywhere

How To Watch Hallmark Online

Welcome to Hallmark Christmas 2025...

Temperatures have dropped and Mariah Carey has been defrosted. That can mean only one thing: Christmas is coming! And what better way to usher in the Yuletide cheer than basking in the glow of Hallmark's Christmas movies.

The channel eagerly kicked off Countdown to Christmas, its annual programming block debuting multiple festive movies each week, in mid-October. So, run run Rudolf and read our below guide for how to watch Hallmark online and stream its holiday-themed content from anywhere.

The channel is releasing 24 original films from now until December 21, plus a smattering of cosy TV series, all of which should take us from “bah humbug” to "God bless us, everyone!" in a matter of minutes.

CinemaBlend’s writers have already been enchanted by recent releases A Newport Christmas, a time-travel tale set in 1905/2025 Rhode Island, and A Keller Christmas Vacation. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Other Noël entertainment coming to Hallmark Plus includes Christmas in the Clouds, a modern update of A Christmas Carol, Three Wisest Men, the hilarious third film in the beloved Three Wise Men and a Baby franchise, and of course She’s Making a List starring Lacey Chabert, the “Queen of Christmas” herself.

Get your festive fix right now with the following guide. We’ll explain how to watch Hallmark online and stream every Christmas movie on Hallmark Plus and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Hallmark online in the US

You’ll want a Hallmark Plus subscription to watch Hallmark online and stream the latest holiday movie releases, plus episodes of Christmas-themed TV shows.

Memberships are $7.99 a month / $79.99 a year, though new users can try the service FREE for 7-days first. In addition to tons of festive content (familiar and brand-new), you’ll find heaps of other feel-good content, plus Hallmark Plus originals, and three curated channels including Non-Stop Romance and Non-Stop Christmas.

Another option is to watch the movies as they air through the linear Hallmark channel. The channel is available live as part of OTT services like Sling TV (with the Lifestyle Extra add-on), Hulu + Live TV (which offers a 3-day free trial), or FuboTV (7-day free trial).

How to watch Hallmark online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still access Hallmark online just like you would at home.

While services like Hallmark Plus block IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Hallmark from anywhere with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hallmark Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hallmark Plus, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for all that Christmas content and more, US viewers will want to head to Hallmark Plus.

How to watch Hallmark online in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch Hallmark on the W Network and stream a similar (though not identical) schedule of programming to their US neighbours. You’ll find the Canadian Countdown to Christmas premiere schedule here.

Those without cable, meanwhile, can access W Network content online with a StackTV subscription, available through select cable providers or an Amazon Prime account. There’s a 7-day free trial first if you’re new to the platform, after which membership costs CA$14.99 a month (in addition to any Amazon Prime fees).

An American up north? Connect to your home streaming services with a VPN service like NordVPN.

Can I watch Hallmark online in the UK?

Hallmark Plus isn’t yet on offer to those outside the USA. But Brits enamored with the channel’s feel-good fare can find a selection of content on Amazon Prime the Hallmark TV channel, for £4.49 a month after your 7-day free trial. However, it's unlikely to offer Hallmark’s extensive 2025 slate of Christmas movie releases.

Traveling outside the US? A VPN will mask your IP address, allowing you to access your monthly streaming subscriptions no matter where you’re located during the holidays.

Can I watch Hallmark online in Australia?

It’s not currently possible to watch Hallmark online in Australia. You’ll find various individual offerings licensed to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, but there’s no equivalent channel broadcasting Hallmark content, unlike in Canada, while Hallmark Plus isn’t currently available Down Under.

Abroad during the holidays? If you’re trying to access your streaming services while traveling, download a VPN to continue to watch your favorite films and TV shows from anywhere. Nord VPN is one we recommend.

What’s on Hallmark Plus?

For starters, it’s an inexhaustible source of Christmas-themed films and TV shows. There are exclusive new releases, franchise favourites like Haul Out the Holly, and wintry competition series like Baked with Love: Holiday and Finding Mr. Christmas, plus a packed library of old Hallmark Channel classics.

It also boasts a large, diverse mix of original dramas, rom-coms, and cosy mysteries, in addition to exclusive Hallmark Plus series like The Chicken Sisters. There are also three curated live channels: Non-Stop Christmas, Non-Stop Rom-Coms, and Non-Stop Mysteries.

Should you use a VPN to watch Hallmark online?

A VPN is the only way to guarantee you can continue to access your Hallmark Plus subscription if you’re travelling during the holidays.

Hallmark Plus is currently only available in the US, Puerto Rica, American Samoa and Guam, so if you’re anywhere else, Hallmark and its extensive festive content will be blocked to you.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of your home country, so that you still connect to the streaming services you’re already paying for even if you’re half-way around the world.

Not only that, but VPNs are invaluable tools ensuring your online safety. They will encrypt and anonymize your browsing data, keeping it private not only from cybercriminal and government snooping, but from your internet service provider too.

How Many New Christmas Movies Will Hallmark Have in 2025? It’s a holly-jolly Christmas miracle! Hallmark is gifting us 24 brand-new movies as part of its Countdown to Christmas event, which will debut regularly from mid-October to December 21. They’ll air on Hallmark’s linear channel first, before being made available a day later on Hallmark Plus.

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Schedule See here for the full programming schedule of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas: