How To Watch Hallmark Online – Stream Hallmark Christmas Movies From Anywhere
Don’t miss Hallmark’s sleighful of festive films and TV shows
How To Watch Hallmark Online
Live US Stream: Sling TV / Hulu + Live TV
On-Demand: Hallmark Plus with a 7-day free trial
International Streams: StackTV (CA)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Welcome to Hallmark Christmas 2025...
Temperatures have dropped and Mariah Carey has been defrosted. That can mean only one thing: Christmas is coming! And what better way to usher in the Yuletide cheer than basking in the glow of Hallmark's Christmas movies.
The channel eagerly kicked off Countdown to Christmas, its annual programming block debuting multiple festive movies each week, in mid-October. So, run run Rudolf and read our below guide for how to watch Hallmark online and stream its holiday-themed content from anywhere.
The channel is releasing 24 original films from now until December 21, plus a smattering of cosy TV series, all of which should take us from “bah humbug” to "God bless us, everyone!" in a matter of minutes.
CinemaBlend’s writers have already been enchanted by recent releases A Newport Christmas, a time-travel tale set in 1905/2025 Rhode Island, and A Keller Christmas Vacation. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Other Noël entertainment coming to Hallmark Plus includes Christmas in the Clouds, a modern update of A Christmas Carol, Three Wisest Men, the hilarious third film in the beloved Three Wise Men and a Baby franchise, and of course She’s Making a List starring Lacey Chabert, the “Queen of Christmas” herself.
Get your festive fix right now with the following guide. We’ll explain how to watch Hallmark online and stream every Christmas movie on Hallmark Plus and from anywhere with a VPN.
How to watch Hallmark online in the US
You’ll want a Hallmark Plus subscription to watch Hallmark online and stream the latest holiday movie releases, plus episodes of Christmas-themed TV shows.
Memberships are $7.99 a month / $79.99 a year, though new users can try the service FREE for 7-days first. In addition to tons of festive content (familiar and brand-new), you’ll find heaps of other feel-good content, plus Hallmark Plus originals, and three curated channels including Non-Stop Romance and Non-Stop Christmas.
Another option is to watch the movies as they air through the linear Hallmark channel. The channel is available live as part of OTT services like Sling TV (with the Lifestyle Extra add-on), Hulu + Live TV (which offers a 3-day free trial), or FuboTV (7-day free trial).
How to watch Hallmark online from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still access Hallmark online just like you would at home.
While services like Hallmark Plus block IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Hallmark from anywhere with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hallmark Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for Hallmark Plus, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for all that Christmas content and more, US viewers will want to head to Hallmark Plus.
How to watch Hallmark online in Canada
Viewers in Canada can watch Hallmark on the W Network and stream a similar (though not identical) schedule of programming to their US neighbours. You’ll find the Canadian Countdown to Christmas premiere schedule here.
Those without cable, meanwhile, can access W Network content online with a StackTV subscription, available through select cable providers or an Amazon Prime account. There’s a 7-day free trial first if you’re new to the platform, after which membership costs CA$14.99 a month (in addition to any Amazon Prime fees).
An American up north? Connect to your home streaming services with a VPN service like NordVPN.
Can I watch Hallmark online in the UK?
Hallmark Plus isn’t yet on offer to those outside the USA. But Brits enamored with the channel’s feel-good fare can find a selection of content on Amazon Prime the Hallmark TV channel, for £4.49 a month after your 7-day free trial. However, it's unlikely to offer Hallmark’s extensive 2025 slate of Christmas movie releases.
Traveling outside the US? A VPN will mask your IP address, allowing you to access your monthly streaming subscriptions no matter where you’re located during the holidays.
Can I watch Hallmark online in Australia?
It’s not currently possible to watch Hallmark online in Australia. You’ll find various individual offerings licensed to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, but there’s no equivalent channel broadcasting Hallmark content, unlike in Canada, while Hallmark Plus isn’t currently available Down Under.
Abroad during the holidays? If you’re trying to access your streaming services while traveling, download a VPN to continue to watch your favorite films and TV shows from anywhere. Nord VPN is one we recommend.
What’s on Hallmark Plus?
For starters, it’s an inexhaustible source of Christmas-themed films and TV shows. There are exclusive new releases, franchise favourites like Haul Out the Holly, and wintry competition series like Baked with Love: Holiday and Finding Mr. Christmas, plus a packed library of old Hallmark Channel classics.
It also boasts a large, diverse mix of original dramas, rom-coms, and cosy mysteries, in addition to exclusive Hallmark Plus series like The Chicken Sisters. There are also three curated live channels: Non-Stop Christmas, Non-Stop Rom-Coms, and Non-Stop Mysteries.
Should you use a VPN to watch Hallmark online?
A VPN is the only way to guarantee you can continue to access your Hallmark Plus subscription if you’re travelling during the holidays.
Hallmark Plus is currently only available in the US, Puerto Rica, American Samoa and Guam, so if you’re anywhere else, Hallmark and its extensive festive content will be blocked to you.
A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of your home country, so that you still connect to the streaming services you’re already paying for even if you’re half-way around the world.
Not only that, but VPNs are invaluable tools ensuring your online safety. They will encrypt and anonymize your browsing data, keeping it private not only from cybercriminal and government snooping, but from your internet service provider too.
How Many New Christmas Movies Will Hallmark Have in 2025?
It’s a holly-jolly Christmas miracle! Hallmark is gifting us 24 brand-new movies as part of its Countdown to Christmas event, which will debut regularly from mid-October to December 21. They’ll air on Hallmark’s linear channel first, before being made available a day later on Hallmark Plus.
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Schedule
See here for the full programming schedule of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas:
Why is Hallmark known for Christmas movies?
Hallmark is known for its original movies themed to each season, but its particularly synonymous with Christmas. And its output at this time of year is appropriately cookie-cutter. They typically feature cynical protagonists from the big-city, reluctantly spending the holidays in tiny, snow-covered towns, before being reminded of the magic of Christmas and finding unexpected romance with a hunky stranger. It’s reassuringly predictable, and as comforting as a fireside mug of steaming-hot coco in your PJs.
Gather the family round the tree for merry-making double bills, heart-warming competition shows, and the latest entries of franchise favorites. After each linear broadcast, content will be added a few hours later to Hallmark Plus – the Saint Nick of streaming services! – where you’ll find old favorites and future classics soon to join your annual TV viewing rotation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.