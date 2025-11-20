How To Watch High Horse: The Black Cowboy Online And Stream The Jordan Peele-Produced Documentary Series From Anywhere

How To Watch High Horse: The Black Cowboy

Representation is important. When most of us imagine a Western, we picture John Wayne in a shootout, a grizzled Clint Eastwood, and questionable depictions of stagecoaches under attack by Indigenous Americans. That African Americans existed at all in the Wild West has been largely omitted from both visual culture and history, so this fascinating documentary should provide a much-needed corrective. It’s exclusive to Peacock, but we explain how to watch High Horse: The Black Cowboy from anywhere with a VPN.

This passionate reappraisal of cowboy culture comes from Monkeypaw Productions, founded by Academy Award winning writer, director and producer Jordan Peele. Through archive footage and interviews with high-profile figures such as Tina Knowles, Pam Grier, Grammy nominee Rick Ross, and Get Out (2017) director Peele himself, the series will explore the formative influence of African Americans during the Wild West and reinscribe the figure of the Black cowboy (and cowgirl) back into Western culture.

As Peele, the director of Western-set sci-fi horror Nope (2022), comments: “The myth that cowboys were just white guys running around, it's just not true, but we don't know that because of Hollywood and the romanticized view of a very brutalized era.” High Horse: The Black Cowboy will challenge the myth of an all-white frontier, and its exclusionary iconography in popular culture. It’s claimed that Black cowboys comprised about 25% of all cowboys in the late 19th century, yet Black people are still underrepresented in Western films and TV shows, and their contribution to cowboy culture (e.g. country music) is often heavily policed.

As this documentary shows, this forgotten history is being reclaimed. Beyoncé and rapper Lil Nas X, for example, have both embraced the power of the Black cowboy in their songwriting. Beyoncé song “Daddy Lessons” helped create the "Yeehaw Agenda", a trend of reclaiming Black cowboy culture through music and fashion, while in 2025 she became the first Black woman to win the Grammy for Best Country Album. The landscape is becoming more inclusive, and this eye-opening documentary will surely only increase these gains.

US viewers can watch High Horse: The Black Cowboy exclusively on Peacock, where all three installments are available immediately on Thursday, November 20.

Grab a Peacock subscription from just $7.99 a month; however, you’ll need the Premium plan at $10.99 to watch Peacock Originals, plus live sports, hit films, and more. Alternatively, enable offline downloads and skip the commercials by opting for the Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t currently offer a free trial (and hasn't for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99, $109.99, or $169.99 a year respectively).

