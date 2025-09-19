How To Watch Married At First Sight UK Season 10 Online And Stream Weekly Episodes Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Married At First Sight UK Season 10 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Sunday, September 21 New Episodes: airing daily Sunday to Wednesday at 9pm BST Channel: E4 FREE Stream: Channel 4 Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Married At First Sight UK Season 10: Synopsis

Are you ready for love? The eighteen new contestants signing up for this experimental (and hugely entertaining) dating show certainly are. They’re done with dating apps, situationships, and solo dinner reservations; instead, they’ve chosen to marry a total stranger. But as our matchmakers discover, holy matrimony is far from guaranteed. You can catch all the jaw-dropping wedding drama with our guide, below, which explains how to watch Married At First Sight UK Season 10 online and 100% free on Channel 4.

These lovelorn singles have been matched by relationship gurus Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling, and Charlene Douglas, who use their expertise to couple them up with the person of their dreams. They then meet for the very first time on the day of their (not legally binding!) wedding.

If they’re lucky, the two of them share an instant connection. But often, the introduction is a hilariously cringe affair, full of awkward introductions, disapproving in-laws, and ham-fisted attempts at humour during the reception dinner. As the process goes on, including exotic honeymoons and regular commitment ceremonies, we’ll discover which newlyweds are compatible, and whose unions are in danger of being immediately annulled. Because playing cupid is harder than it looks, with only a handful MAFS UK couples still together over the show’s nine series.

Who are some of our latest romantics eager to find their forever person? Anita is among the brides to be, an adventure-seeking mother and operations manager, looking for love alongside professional dancer and former Are You The One? contestant Julia-Ruth. On the grooms’ side are 31-year-old personal trainer Joe, Dean, a stand-up comedian and magician, and Davide, a recently heartbroken cabin crew worker hoping to find his future husband.

Brace yourself for more unmissable marital mayhem: simply read on for everything to know about how to watch Married at First Sight UK Season 10 online and stream weekly episodes for free and from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

How to watch Married At First Sight UK Season 10 online free in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Ready for the big day? You can watch Married at First Sight UK Season 10 online from Sunday, September 21, with episodes airing at 9pm BST on E4 (Channel 4’s sister channel). The latest series will broadcast episodes four times a week, Sunday through Wednesday, and will run for roughly two months.

Don’t have cable? Watch Married At First Sight UK Season 10 live or on-demand with Channel 4’s streaming service. It’s accessible with desktop and through a number of devices offering the Channel 4 app. Note that, while watching live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one if you’re solely watching programmes on catch-up. Plus, it's free to sign up to and use Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Married At First Sight UK Season 10? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Married At First Sight UK Season 10 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Married At First Sight UK just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Married at First Sight UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Married at First Sight UK, head to Channel 4

Can I watch Married At First Sight UK Season 10 online in the US?

Unfortunately the UK version of the franchise hasn’t been made available to stream in North America, though the US does have its own version of binge-worthy show. You'll find prior US seasons on Hulu, with a brand-new season slated for Peacock in the coming weeks.

Abroad when Married at First Sight UK Season 10 airs? If you want to access Channel 4 on-demand but are away from home right now, download a VPN to and access your usual streaming services from anywhere.

Can I watch Married At First Sight UK Season 10 online in Canada?

As mentioned above, there’s no way to watch Married at First Sight UK online in Canada either, as North American broadcasters haven’t licensed the show for distribution.

Remember: UK citizens in Canada can download a VPN, which allows you access the same regional on-demand services you’d use back in Blighty, and no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Married At First Sight UK Season 10 online in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Aussies, watch this space! While Married at First Sight UK Season 10 hasn’t got an official release date yet, episodes previously aired on 9Now and just a few weeks behind their UK broadcast. It’s free to use – simply create an account and watch the last three seasons of Married at First Sight UK and much more.

Currently overseas? Connect to Channel 4 with a VPN and access your favourite streaming content like you’d normally do back home.

Married At First Sight UK Season 10 Trailer

Married at First Sight UK | Coming Soon - YouTube Watch On

Married At First Sight UK Season 10 Couples

The Brides:

Anita , 54, Durham, Operations Manager

, 54, Durham, Operations Manager Grace , 31, Norwich, Midwife in mental health services

, 31, Norwich, Midwife in mental health services Julia-Ruth , 29, New Zealand, Professional Dancer

, 29, New Zealand, Professional Dancer Leah , 35, Liverpool, business owner

, 35, Liverpool, business owner Leigh , 30, Romford, NHS Clinical Coder

, 30, Romford, NHS Clinical Coder Maeve , 29, Newcastle, Aesthetics Practitioner

, 29, Newcastle, Aesthetics Practitioner Neelima , 30, Manchester, Cosmetic Dentist

, 30, Manchester, Cosmetic Dentist Rebecca , 32, Liverpool, Aesthetics Nurse and clinic owner

, 32, Liverpool, Aesthetics Nurse and clinic owner Sarah, 31, Aberdeen, Recruitment Consultant

The Grooms:

Ashley , 35, Bridgend, Operations Director

, 35, Bridgend, Operations Director Bailey , 36, St Albans, Sales Manager

, 36, St Albans, Sales Manager Davide , 33, Portugal, Cabin Crew

, 33, Portugal, Cabin Crew Dean , 31, Feltham, Team Building Host

, 31, Feltham, Team Building Host Divarni , 29, London, Musician

, 29, London, Musician Joe , 31, Huddersfield, Personal Trainer

, 31, Huddersfield, Personal Trainer Keye , 33, London, Marketing Manager

, 33, London, Marketing Manager Paul , 60, Edinburgh, Retired

, 60, Edinburgh, Retired Steven, 34, Essex, Investment Banking Manager

When Do Episodes Of MAFS UK Season 10 Air? Season 10 of Married at First Sight UK will premiere on Sunday, September 21. In a scheduling shake up from last year, episodes will air four times a week every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with broadcasts going out at 9pm BST on the scheduled dates.

When Can I Watch Spin-Off Show MAFS UK: It’s Official!? Hungry for more newlywed drama and behind-the-scenes gossip? Catch spin-off show MAFS UK: It’s Official! It’s scheduled to air after the main show every Sunday for eight weeks, and on Thursday following the very last episode.