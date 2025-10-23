How To Watch Married At First Sight US Season 19 Online From Anywhere Now

How To Watch Married At First Sight US Season 19 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, October 23 New Episodes: every Thursday US Stream: Peacock TV (US) FREE Stream: 9Now (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Married At First Sight US Season 19: Preview

As soon as we clapped eyes on Married at First Sight, we knew we’d be together forever. The popularity of the hit TV show, which sees singletons promise to “love, honor, and obey” a total stranger, hasn’t dimmed in the 10 plus years it’s been airing. And viewers can expect more of the same wedding day drama they adore, plus some thrilling new developments – including one of this season’s couples discovering they're pregnant! Read our guide below for how to watch Married at First Sight US Season 19 online, exclusively on Peacock and from anywhere with a VPN.

One of a number of firsts for the series, our relationship experts visit Austin, Texas to match 10 new contestants, whose first words to each other will be, “I do”. They’ve swiped right, speed dated; some have even cycled through several marriages. Nothing's worked. So now they’re putting their romantic lives in the hands of Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Pia Holec. That’s a bold move, considering that less than 16% of MAFS couples are still together. And with each marriage being legally binding, there’s a lot of pressure for a happily ever after.

Josh and Jayln are just one Austin couple hoping for a lasting love. They’re both “secure” in themselves and optimistic about finding “the one.” But finding a life partner is a tricky proposition, and the hurried MAFS process – tying the knot, taking their honeymoon, and moving in together in the space of a few weeks – often leads to tears, tantrums, and heated disagreements. It’s a thrillingly unpredictable rollercoaster ride. For one of our Season 19 couples, that goes double when, a few weeks in, the wife discovers she’s pregnant: another MAFS first certain to complicate an already highly emotional situation.

Additionally, and perhaps borrowing from The Golden Bachelor’s playbook, the show looks to broaden its demographic appeal. This season will follow 59-year-old Pat, a space operations consultant, and 63-year-old Rhonda, as they embrace love in their sunset years. The romantically-journeyed couple, each with a marriage or two behind them, are the series’ oldest by two decades, and their inclusion will add some additional poignancy and depth to the show’s lineup of youthful newlyweds.

It’s time for the big day! Tune in now with our guide explaining how to watch Married at First Sight US Season 19 online, and from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN.

How to watch Married At First Sight US Season 19 online in the US

Get ready for more confetti-covered drama. US viewers can watch Married at First Sight US Season 19, formerly broadcast on Lifetime but now exclusive to Peacock. The first four episodes drop on Thursday, October 23, with multiple new episodes dropping every week until November 20.

You’ll need a Peacock subscription to watch the show. Plans start at $10.99 a month, or, you can opt for its ad-free Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month. Premium Plus also allows you to watch live sports and events, in addition to hit movies and Peacock Originals too.

There’s no Peacock free trial (and hasn't been for some time), although you can still save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($109.99 or $169.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Married At First Sight US Season 19 with a VPN

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Married At First Sight US Season 19 online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Married at First Sight US Season 19 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Married at First Sight US, head to Peacock

Can I watch Married at First Sight US Season 19 in Canada?

Up north, Season 19 of Married at First Sight US is yet to get a release date. There are a handful of seasons available on streaming service Crave, and it’s likely that new episodes will land here in due course. But those looking to follow the post-matrimonial progress of our five new Texan couples right now are out of luck.

Currently abroad? Americans in the Great North can simply purchase a VPN. This lets you appear to be streaming from your home country, and access your regionally-restricted services no matter where you are.

Can I watch Married at First Sight US Season 19 in the UK?

MAFS fans in the UK have been jilted! While they can watch the international Australian and New Zealand versions free on Channel 4, alongside Married at First Sight UK Season 10, the US version isn’t currently available to stream for those across the Atlantic.

A US citizen in the UK? You’ll want to download a VPN to access your home streaming services and keep up to date on the progress of your favorite couples.

Can I Watch Married at First Sight US Season 19 free in Australia?

The good news? Aussies viewers can watch Married at First Sight US online free with a 9Now account. Less encouraging, however, is the fact Australians usually have to wait a few months before new installments arrive. Until then, you can enjoy multiple versions of the franchise on 9Now, including the UK and NZ editions, its US spin-offs, and of course, all twelve seasons of the Aussie adaptation.

NB: As mentioned above, those currently overseas can purchase a hassle-free VPN to appear right back at home and access your streaming services as normal.

Married at First Sight US Season 19 Contestants

The Brides:

Jayln , 27, a realtor

, 27, a realtor Rhonda , 63, a performance marketing exec

, 63, a performance marketing exec Meghann , 37, a realtor

, 37, a realtor Belynda , 47, esthetic sales consultant

, 47, esthetic sales consultant Brittany, 29, strategic HR business partner

The Grooms:

Josh , 31, a contractor

, 31, a contractor Pat , 59, a space operations consultant

, 59, a space operations consultant Derrek , 38, chief automator

, 38, chief automator Chad , 54, a real estate exec

, 54, a real estate exec Will, 30, a consultant

Married at First Sight US Season 19 Trailer

Married at First Sight | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Married at First Sight US Season 19 Episode Schedule

Married at First Sight US episodes no longer airs weekly, but will drop in batches every Thursday on streaming service Peacock, as below:

Married At First Sight US Season 19 – Episodes 1-4: Thursday, October 23

Married At First Sight US Season 19 – Episodes 5-7: Thursday, October 30

Married At First Sight US Season 19 – Episodes 8-10: Thursday, November 6

Married At First Sight US Season 19 – Episodes 11-12: Thursday, November 13

Married At First Sight US Season 19 – Episode 13: Thursday, November 20

How Many Episodes Of Married At First Sight US Season 19 Are There? Married at First Sight US Season 19 is expected to consist of 13 episodes in total, with the final episode being a reunion special. That’s substantially fewer that former seasons on the linear Lifestyle channel, which averaged just under 30 episodes a season.