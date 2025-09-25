How To Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 Online And Stream Each Episode For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 Online

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7: Preview

Racers…start your engines! Mama Ru has jetted back to Blighty to crown the next reigning monarch of drag, with twelve wickedly talented contestants from all over the country battling it out to win £25,000 and be dubbed “the UK’s next drag superstar.” Don’t fret about missing one main stage showdown or lip-sync. Our guide below details how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 online absolutely free with BBC iPlayer and from anywhere in the world.

The werkroom is about to be officially reopened, where over the next 10 weeks we’ll see a gag-worthy lineup of brand-new queens fight to prove they’ve got the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent to slay the competition. Through regular themed runways and maxi challenges (including Snatch Game, a perennial favorite), the girls will bust their humps to impress the judges and, hopefully, walk away with a RuPeter badge or two.

As ever, the judging panel will comprise of squirrel friends Ru, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. But they’ll also be joined by a glittering roster of celebrity guests, as national treasures like Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous) and Girls Aloud legend Nadine Coyle provide the queen's with gentle criticism and heartfelt encouragement.

So, what’s the class of Drag Race UK 2025 looking like? We’ve got two Irish queens (Bonnie Ann Clyde and Elle Vosque), a star of the Welsh drag scene (Catrin Feelings), and Cornwall’s own 30-year-old Pasty. But Sadly there’s not a whiff of haggis, with no Scottish contestants this time around. Meanwhile, early impressions suggest multihyphenate Tayris Mongardi could be tough competition (if she can break the Brighton curse). And Paige Three has previously wowed performing for one famous old queen, having taken part in monarch Elizabeth II's 90th birthday celebrations... so perhaps that'll offer some kind of advantage with Ru.

The time has come. Stream weekly episodes of the hit UK series with the following guide, which will break down how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 online and 100% free no matter where you’re located.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

UK viewers can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7 live when it sashays onto BBC Three from Thursday, September 25 at 8pm BST, with new episodes broadcast weekly.

Don’t have cable? You can watch episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK live online via BBC iPlayer, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for RuPaul's Drag Race UK, head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 online in the US

Franchise stans in the US can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 with a subscription to WOW Presents Plus, with the new episodes death dropping onto the streamer from September 25.

A WOW Presents Plus subscription costs $5.99 a month. For die-hard fans, there’s a yearly All Access pass available ($99.99), which not only covers annual membership but offers discounted Drag Race tours, exclusive content, franchise merch, and more. If that wasn’t impressive value on its own, you can also catch the first episode of every new series – including Drag Race UK Season 7 – absolutely free!

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 online in Canada

Looking for some UK drag realness? Canadian streamer Crave is where you’ll find RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7, though an exact streaming date is yet to be firmed up. We’ll be sure to update this guide once that's been officially announced.

Crave has three different plans to choose from. Basic is its cheapest at CA$11.99 a month (+tax), providing customers with two simultaneous streams. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

Out of the country? UK citizens can simply download a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer like they would back home, no matter they’re currently located.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 online in Australia

WOW Presents Plus will once more serve up RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 online in Australia. The show will debut on Thursday, September 25 and be followed by new installments each week.

A WOW Presents Plus subscription in Australia costs AU$9.99 a month. That provides access to myriad Drag Race spin-offs, including the UK, Canadian, French, Swedish and Brazilian versions. Plus, in addition to everything Drag Race, there’s heaps of other LGBTQ+ programming too. Avid Drag Race viewers might even be tempted by the All Access option (AU$149.99 per year), which brings a wealth of additional perks.

NB: If you’re traveling and keen to connect to your usual OTT platform, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 online from wherever you happen to be.

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7

When Is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Coming Back For Season 7? When will Drag Race UK Season 7 sashay onto the BBC? It's not far off: the show's official X account announced recently that September 25 would be the show's grand debut. "Dust off your heels - you're going to the ball!"

What Queens Will Be In The Cast Of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7? Bones, 25-years-old, from London, England Bonnie Ann Clyde, 30-years-old, from Dublin, Ireland Catrin Feelings, 26-years-old, from Rhondda Valley, Wales Chai T Grande, 32-years-old, from London, England Elle Vosque, 22-years-old, from Belfast, Northern Ireland Nyongbella, 25-years-old, from London, England Paige Three, 28-years-old, from Surrey, England Pasty, 30-years-old, from Cornwall, England Sally™, 27-years-old, from South Shields, England Silllexa Diction, 26-years-old, from Leeds, England Tayris Mongardi, 27-years-old, from Brighton, England Viola, 22-years-old, from Coventry, England

Meet The Queens

Who Will Be A Guest Judge On RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7? Get ready for even more EXTRA special guests on Drag Race UK. Viewers can expect the below to join Mama Ru on the judging panel, in addition to special appearances from radio host Jordan North and acclaimed chorographer Claudimar Neto. Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, actress and star of Channel 4’s Derry Girls Jane Horrocks, acclaimed actress and Absolutely Fabulous icon Joel Dommett, TV presenter (The Masked Singer) and comedian Mazz Murray, singer and theater actress (We Will Rock You) Michelle de Swarte, former model and comedian (Spent) Mutya Buena, singer and former Sugababes member Nadine Coyle, singer and member of girl group Girls Aloud Sophie Willan, BAFTA-winning writer of Alma’s Not Normal Susan Wokoma, actress and star of Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum

How Many Episodes Of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 7 Will There Be? As ever since the show’s sophomore season, viewers can expect 10 episodes of drag eleganza! And that’s more-or-less confirmed by BBC press detailing that the competition will take place “over ten weeks”.