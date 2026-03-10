How To Watch Scarpetta Online And Stream New Nicole Kidman Crime Drama From Anywhere

How To Watch Scarpetta Online

Watch Scarpetta: Synopsis

Nicole Kidman continues her efforts to become the queen of prestige TV, leading this new adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling series of crime novels. In her debut screen outing, the 8-part series sees the medical examiner confront her past to preserve her future. Read on for our guide on how to watch Scarpetta online and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Scarpetta online in the US

In the US, Scarpetta is set to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 11. The full 8 episode season will land in one bingeable hit.

Prime Video is available for $8.99 a month as a stand alone streamer, or as part of a $14.99 per month Amazon Prime membership. New subscribers are entitled to a whopping 30-day FREE TRIAL.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Scarpetta online from anywhere

If you're on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Scarpetta online just as you would at home.

While services like Prime Video block access from IP addresses outside of the country you subscribed in, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to Watch Scarpetta online in the UK, Canada, Australia and beyond

International viewers can also stream all episodes of Scarpetta on Prime Video from Wednesday, March 11.

Most territories offer a 30-day FREE TRIAL, after which the streamer costs £8.99 (UK)/CA$9.99 (CA)/AU$9.99 (AU). There's also savings to be made if you opt for an annual subscription.

Travelling abroad? You might want to use a VPN to stream Scarpetta just as you would back home.

What is Scarpetta?

Anyone that’s read Cornwell’s novels will know that Scarpetta is unrelenting in her determination to serve as the voice of the victims, and Prime Video’s new adaptation sees her tasked with unmasking a serial killer, while trying to navigate some complicated personal relationships. The dual narrative splits its time between Kay’s present day return to her hometown and the late 90s, when she first took on the role of Chief Medical Examiner.

While there’s sure to be plenty of grisly murders and gnarly autopsies, the core of the show is Kay’s fraught relationship with her older sister Dorothy (played by fellow Hollywood heavyweight Jamie Lee Curtis), with whom she shares plenty of personal and professional grudges. Seeing such a pair of acting powerhouses go at it is a mouthwatering prospect, and if the duo can reach the heights of some of their previous small screen performances, we could be in for a real treat.

While loosely based on Postmortem, the first book in Cornwell’s series, the show draws inspiration from multiple Kay Scarpetta books with its time-hopping narrative. Liz Sarnoff serves as showrunner, with plenty of experience of timeline-spanning stories from her years writing Lost. Meanwhile, the show is produced by Blumhouse Television, with Halloween director David Gordon Green directing the bulk of the episodes, so don’t expect the show to hold back on the gory crime scene details.

Rose McEwen and Amanda Righetti play the younger Kay and Dorothy, while Bobby Cannavale portrays detective Pete Marino, with his son Jake taking on the 90s version of the character. Also in the cast are Ariana DeBose as Dorothy’s daughter Lucy and Simon Benton as FBI profiler Benton Wesley.

Cornwell’s novels have been begging for a glossy adaptation, and with an all-star cast and a strong creative team, this blockbuster series is a must for crime drama fans.

Scarpetta Trailer

Scarpetta - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What is the Scarpetta Release Date? All 8 episodes of Scarpetta land globally on Wednesday, March 11.

Scarpetta Cast

Nicole Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta

Rosy McEwen as young Kay

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dorothy Scarpetta

Amanda Righetti as young Dorothy

Ariana DeBose as Lucy Farinelli-Watson

Savannah Lumar as young Lucy

Bobby Cannavale as Pete Marino

Jake Cannavale as young Pete

Simon Baker as Benton Wesley

Hunter Parrish as young Benton

Sosie Bacon as Abby Turnball

Charlie B. Foster as Wingo

Janet Montgomery as Janet

Stephanie Faracy as Maggie Cutbush

Georgia King as young Maggie Cutbush

Mike Vogel as Bill Boltz

Tiya Sircar as Blaise Fruge

Anna Diop as Sierra "Tron" Patron

Graham Phillips as young Matt Petersen