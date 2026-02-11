How To Watch Love Story Online And Stream Every Episode Of Ryan Murphy’s New Anthology Series From Anywhere

Watch Love Story Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, February 12 at 9pm ET/PT (US, CA) Channel: FX Stream Next Day: Hulu (30-day free trial) International Stream: Disney Plus (UK, CA, AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Love Story: Synopsis

From exec producer Ryan Murphy, the man best known for horror-themed series and fictionalized accounts of notorious serial killers, comes this new anthology about great American romances that made the public swoon – and arriving just in time for Valentine's Day! The inaugural season will follow the highly publicised courtship of JFK. Jr. and Carolyn Bassette, through 1990s NY until their untimely demise. It’s bound to be a heart-swelling weepy, so grab a hanky as we explain below how to watch Love Story online from anywhere.

They say a good love is worth waiting for. We certainly hope so! Initially dubbed American Love Story, the fifth installment in the Emmy-winning American Story franchise was greenlit way back in 2021, and follows on from series like American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Though contrary to those overtly violent shows, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette promises to uplift and enchant rather than impale. Still, it's no picnic in the park, and the real-life story of the famous couple is one rife with struggle and tragedy.

Created by Connor Hines and based on Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the limited series will chart the nine-year-long relationship between JFK Jr., a lawyer, journalist, and son of the 35th US president, and fashion publicist Carolyn Bessette. Upon meeting in 1992, their attraction is immediate (think “50 Shades of JFK”). They eventually marry in 1996. Yet Carolyn bristles under the constant media scrutiny that comes from marrying into the “American royal family,” and the pressure threatens to tear their relationship apart.

So, who’s stepping into the shoes of these treasured American icons? Actor Paul Kelly makes his TV debut as “John-John,” bringing his good looks to the role of the Kennedy heir voted “Sexiest Man Alive” by People in 1988, while Tony-nominated actress Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things) plays Carolyn, the 1990s style icon who worked for Calvin Kline. They’re ably supported by Ryan Murphy regular Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, All’s Fair), Alessandro Nivola (Coco Before Channel), and Dree Hemingway as JFK Jr’s former flame, Roxanne actress Daryl Hannah.

Ready for some heartfelt romance this Valentines? Just read on, and you could watch Love Story online from anywhere in the world – and potentially 100% free.

Can I watch Love Story for free?

Those new to YouTube TV can watch Love Story and explore the platform with its 10-day free trial (available until February 18 at 11:59pm PT). The first three episodes will air on FX from Thursday, February 12 at 9pm ET/PT, with one new episode arriving each week thereafter.

Another option is to subscribe via Hulu. Its on-demand plan provides a 30-day free trial to those who haven’t previously signed up, which means you could stream multiple episodes of Love Story without paying a thing. These are added to the service the very next day after their linear FX broadcast.

And if you’re a US citizen currently overseas? A VPN will allow you to make the most of your free trial no matter what country you’re streaming from.

How to watch Love Story online in the US

Those based in the US have a few options to watch Love Story. Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series debuts on FX from Thursday, February 12 at 9pm ET/PT. The show will debut with three back-to-back episodes, followed by solo new installments every week.

No longer have a cable sub? New users can subscribe to YouTube TV and can take its 10-day free trial for a spin, with the IPTV service providing over a hundred channels. When you promo period ends, the next two months are discounted at $52.99 a month before reverting to the standard price of $82.99. And you can cancel at any time.

Alternatively, Hulu offers both live TV and on-demand options. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV comes with a 3-day free trial (you’ll pay $89.99 per month thereafter). Better than that , though, Hulu’s on-demand plan comes with a generous 30-day free trial to new and eligible subscribers. Plus, subsequent monthly payments are much cheaper at $11.99 per month, although you'll have to wait until early Friday mornings for episodes of Love Story to drop.

Those after even more bang for their buck might consider snagging a Disney Plus bundle, because the ad-supported Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Select option will cost just $19.99 a month – almost 50% less than if you bought each service separately.

Visiting a country outside the US? Watch Love Story from anywhere with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Love Story online in Canada, UK, and Australia

International viewers will be able to watch Love Story online exclusively on Disney Plus. Episodes will land on February 12 in North America, and on February 13 in the UK and Australia.

For those in the Great North looking to sign up, you’ll pay from CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. An entry-level sub in the UK costs £5.99 a month, while in Australia it’s AU$15.99 – or AU$159.99 if you opt for the annual plan.

Out of the country? Download a VPN and watch Love Story from anywhere in the world.

Love Story Trailer

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Love Story Cast

Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr.

Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy

Leila George as Kelly Klein

Noah Fearnley as Michael Bergin

Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette

Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein

Omari K. Chancellor as Gordon Henderson

Constance Zimmer as Ann Messina Freeman

Dree Hemingway as Daryl Hannah

Erich Bergen as Anthony Radziwiłł

Michael Nathanson as Michael Berman

Ben Shenkman as Ed Schlossberg

Love Story Episode Release Schedule (US, CA)