Elsie Hewitt Shared Motherhood Milestone, But It Was The Gorgeous Sheer Dress She Wore While Doing It That Had Me Doing A Double Take

It’s been lovely to see Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt give us peeks into their first months of parenthood, after the model gave birth to their “perfect angel” Scottie Rose in December. As the Saturday Night Live alum imagines what qualities his daughter might share with his late father (and, somehow, Jon Bernthal) the 30-year-old model shared a big milestone in her motherhood journey — and looked fantastic in a black sheer dress in the process.

Elsie Hewitt has said she’s blown away by how much she loves little Scottie — whose name is both a tribute to Pete’s firefighter dad Scott Davidson, who died in the 9/11 attacks, and a nod to the infant’s country of conception. The new mom is also rightfully in awe of the “perfect thing” her body has created, and she showed a bit of that body in an Instagram post, wearing a phenomenal see-through dress as she marked her baby turning 12 weeks old:

A post shared by elsie (@elsie) A photo posted by on

I honestly don’t know how many women would be comfortable going sheer in such a way just three months postpartum, but more power to her, because she looks incredible.

The second image in the post gives us a better view of Elsie Hewitt’s dress, which appears to be floor-length and features a lacy, sheer fabric. The off-shoulder dress is another example of the sheer trend done tastefully, and paired with her elegant up-do, gorgeous makeup and one simple, sparkling necklace, it’s an understatement to say motherhood looks good on her.

It appears that Pete Davidson, 32, and his girlfriend are following in the steps of other celebrities like Hailey and Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in not showing their little one’s face on social media, but it’s still easy to see how much Scottie has grown already.

We got a similarly sweet baby-over-the-shoulder pose from Elsie Hewitt as she documented her and Pete Davidson’s “first night out” after Scottie was born, and the new mom still looks as happy as can be.

The couple — who were first seen together in April 2025, when they arrived hand in hand for a New York Knicks game — has shared a good bit of their relationship with fans, which is a pleasant surprise given the Bupkis star’s lack of a social media presence. Elsie Hewitt called him the “best person I’ve ever met,” even before their viral baby announcement.

She kept us updated on her pregnancy, too, sharing baby bump mirror pics as well as tributes to her “best friend” and “personal toe cracker.” With the new parents seeming as in love as ever, there have been inevitable questions about whether or not Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt will get married. According to a source, it’s a topic that they’ve discussed, but they’re in no rush and currently are just focused on baby Scottie.

That makes sense, because after all, they’ve only been together (at least publicly) for around a year, and whatever they’re doing seems to be working out well for them so far. Hopefully the model/actress will continue to give us stunning updates like this one as her daughter continues to grow.