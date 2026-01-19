How To Watch The Beauty Online And Stream Ryan Murphy’s Body Horror Thriller Series From Anywhere

Watch The Beauty Online

Watch The Beauty: Synopsis

Ryan Murphy must have a haggard self-portrait hanging in his attic somewhere, à la The Picture of Dorian Gray. The uber TV producer never stops: he's forever churning out a string of hit shows, among them the ongoing American Horror Story and Monster anthology series…though the less said about the recent, critically-eviscerated drama All’s Fair the better. Based on comic book series The Beauty, his latest concerns a gene-altering drug that transforms its users into visions of physical perfection. Though soon it emerges that this “miracle” treatment has some pretty unattractive (i.e., horrendous) side effects. Read on below as we explain how to watch The Beauty online, from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Whatever it is Murphy’s selling, viewers are ready to lap it up. The Beauty looks to provide fans with his signature blend of sex, horror, taboo-busting drama, and smoking-hot celebs, with a stacked cast that includes former collaborators like Evan Peters, and Hollywood stars new to Murphy’s demented universe, such as Blue Velvet legend Isabella Rossellini. And hunger for the show is evidently at a fever pitch: the series’ trailer attracted 190 million views in just one week – a record-breaking amount for an FX series.

Drawing comparisons to The Substance, The Beauty will depict the fallout of a drug designed by unscrupulous billionaire Byron Forst (played with obnoxious glee by Ashton Kutcher), which promises even the old and ugly youth and beauty in a single shot. It’s set to change the world. Though clearly not in the way Forst planned. Because “The Beauty” starts to spread like an STD, leading to an epidemic of mysterious global deaths that FBI agents Cooper (Evan Peters) and Jordan (Rebecca Hall) are tasked with puzzling out, all while Byron’s ruthless corporate “Assassin” (Golden Globe-nominee Anthony Ramos) “tidies up” any incriminating loose ends.

Like Murphy’s Nip/Tuck before it, The Beauty – looking both supermodel glossy and exploding viscera-levels of messy – will take aim at society’s obsessive quest for physical perfection, particularly in an age of rapid, drug-assisted weight loss, and the perilous lengths we’ll go to obtain it. Though “Ozempic Face” is the least of our character’s woes in this outrageously entertaining new show.

Ready to get hot under the collar? Then keep reading for everything to know about how to watch The Beauty online and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Can I watch The Beauty for free?

If you’re new to YouTube TV, you’re entitled to watch The Beauty and explore the platform with its 10-day free trial. The first three episodes will air on FX from Wednesday, January 21 at 9pm ET/PT, with new episodes broadcast at the same time each week.

Another option is to subscribe via Hulu. Its on-demand plan provides a 30-day free trial to those who haven’t previously signed up, which means you could stream multiple episodes of The Beauty without paying a thing. These are added to the service the very next day after their linear FX broadcast.

And if you’re a US citizen currently overseas? A VPN will allow you to make the most of your free trial no matter what country you’re streaming from.

How to watch The Beauty from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Beauty online just as you would at home.

While services like YouTube TV and Hulu are restricted the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch The Beauty online in the US

Those living in the US of A have a few options to watch The Beauty. Ryan Murphy’s latest debuts on FX from Wednesday, January 21 at 9pm ET/PT. The show will premiere with three back-to-back episodes, followed by solo new installments every week.

No longer have a cable sub? Subscribe to YouTube TV and new users can take its 10-day free trial for a whirl, with the IPTV service providing over a hundred channels. When you promo period ends, the next five months are discounted at $67.99 a month before reverting to the standard price of $82.99. And you can cancel at any time.

Alternatively, Hulu offers both live TV and on-demand options. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV comes with a 3-day free trial (you’ll pay $89.99 per month thereafter). Better than that , though, Hulu’s on-demand plan comes with a generous 30-day free trial to new and eligible subscribers. Plus, subsequent monthly payments are much cheaper at $11.99 per month, although you'll have to wait until early Thursday mornings for episodes of The Beauty to drop.

Those after even more bang for their buck might consider snagging a Disney Plus bundle, because the ad-supported Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Select option will cost just $19.99 a month – almost 50% less than if you bought each service separately.

Traveling outside of the US? Watch The Beauty from anywhere with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch The Beauty online in Canada

Outside of the US, Disney Plus will be the home of Ryan Murphy’s latest series. Canadian viewers with a subscription can watch The Beauty beginning Wednesday, January 21. New episodes will arrive in sync with their US release schedule.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Subscriptions start at CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$16.99 a month/CA$169.99 a year).

Out of the country? Download a VPN and watch The Beauty from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Beauty online in the UK

UK viewers can watch The Beauty online when they sign up to the House of Mouse. Catch the latest installments on Disney Plus every Thursday from January 22, with the finale dropping in Blighty on March 19.

Disney Plus plans across the pond begin from £5.99 a month. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £9.99, or the £14.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

Right now UK Disney fans can also get a deal for £3.99/month for their first three months.

An American abroad trying to access your services? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch The Beauty online in Australia

Ryan Murphy stans in Oz can watch The Beauty via Disney Plus, with the first three episodes available to stream from Thursday, January 22 and the remaining nine uploaded one a week thereafter.

There are just a few membership options for Aussies. Go monthly for AU$15.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

The Beauty Trailer

The Beauty | Oﬃcial Trailer | Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher | FX - YouTube Watch On

The Beauty Cast

Evan Peters as Cooper Madsen

Anthony Ramos as the Assassin

Jeremy Pope as Jeremy

Ashton Kutcher as Byron Forst / the Corporation

Rebecca Hall as Jordan Bennett

Isabella Rossellini as Franny Forst

Billy Eichner as TBC

John Carroll Lynch as TBC

Peter Gallagher as TBC

Meghan Trainor as TBC

Vincent D'Onofrio as TBC

The Beauty Episode Release Schedule (US, CA)