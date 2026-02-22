Watch The Lady Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Sunday, February 22 (UK) | Monday, February 23 (AU) New Episodes: every Sunday and Monday at 9pm GMT Channel: ITV1 Free Stream: Watch all episodes on ITVX International Streams: BritBox (US, CA) | Binge (AU) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Lady – Preview:

From the producers of The Crown comes this fascinating true story of royal ambition that nosedived into murder. Based on the life of Jane Andrews, dresser to the former Duchess of York before being jailed for killing her lover, the limited series presents an award-winning cast (Natalie Dormer, Mia McKenna-Bruce) in this unmissable real-life tale. You can catch it 100% free with our guide below, which details how to watch The Lady online and from anywhere with a VPN.

ITV has struck several home runs when it comes to gripping true crime series, among them Until I Kill You, Joan, and Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story. The Lady has arrived to join this esteemed pantheon …but differentiates itself with an intriguingly royal twist. Given ongoing revelations about Jeffrey Epstein’s close connection to Sarah Ferguson, The Lady keeps the spotlight on Fergie and her entourage, but explores an earlier cause célèbre she was caught up in.

Directed by Lee Haven Jones and penned by Debbie O’Malley, this limited series focuses on Jane Andrews, a young working class woman who leaves her impoverished upbringing behind when she secures a dream job as assistant dresser to Sarah, the Duchess of York. Exchanging Grimsby for Buckingham Palace, she’s soon a fast friend of Fergie’s and mingling with upper crust at Balmoral – though some view her as a parasitic social climber.

The fairytale eventually crashes and burns in 1997 when she loses her job – and newfound social status – due to alleged “cost-cutting measures.” She begins to spiral. A few years later, in a violent rage, she lashes out at her partner Thomas Cressman, when he declines to marry her – stabbing him with a kitchen knife in his sleep. The media dub her “The Fatal Attraction Killer” and in 2001 she’s convicted of murder.

The Lady promises to be jaw-dropping TV, featuring two hugely impressive performances from BAFTA-winning rising star Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex) and acclaimed actress Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), and consisting of four compelling episodes. They'll go beyond the headlines to explore, in O’Malley’s words, a “more complex […] thought-provoking story” – one touching on mental health, class prejudice, and celebrity – whose tragic chain of events ended in murder.

Ready for more royal scandal? Then set your eyes on our following guide detailing how to watch The Lady online and 100% free when you download a VPN.

Watch The Lady online FREE in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Roll up for all your royal duchess drama! Arriving in the UK first, you can watch The Lady on ITV1 (or STV in Scotland) when it premieres on February 22 at 9pm GMT, with new episodes every Sunday and Monday.

Alternatively, stream episodes on ITVX 100% free and watch live or on-demand. ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do via ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up for an ITVX account is totally free. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch The Lady free from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Lady online just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access the platform from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Lady as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. ✅ 3 Months Extra Free

🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to $50)

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Lady, head to ITVX.

How to watch The Lady online in the US

(Image credit: BritBox)

True crime drama The Lady will be exclusive to BritBox for those in North America. It’ll be released (dropping all four episodes, we expect) on Wednesday, March 18, roughly a month after its UK debut.

Signing up is easy – and there’s a 7-day free trial to new members! You can purchase a range of plans, with the monthly option $10.99 a month. Or, if you’d like to pay less to secure 12 months service, the platform’s annual plan is currently available at the reduced price of $81.99 until March 2 (usually $109.99).

Traveling outside of the UK? You can always port yourself back home and watch the show free as usual on ITVX as usual by using a VPN.

How to watch The Lady online in Canada

For Canadians who love a bit of royal drama, you can watch The Lady online with a BritBox membership when it debuts on Wednesday, March 18.

The monthly plan includes a 7-day free trial if you haven’t signed up to BritBox previously, after which you’ll pay CA$10.99 per month. There are annual plans too, and discounted right now so that until March 2, you’ll pay CA$81.99 for a whole year’s membership, rather than CA$109.99.

Out of the country right now? Simply download a VPN to connect to ITVX or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

How to watch The Lady online in Australia

Aussies eager to watch The Lady are in luck – the latest drama from the producers of The Crown is available on Binge, with the first two episodes being added on February 23, and the final two becoming available the following week on March 2.

There’s a 7-day free trial available to members new to the service. When that promo period ends, you’ll pay as little as AU$13.99 a month for the platform’s entry-level subscription.

NB: If you’re traveling and want to connect to your preferred streaming service, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch The Lady online from wherever you happen to be.

The Lady Trailer

The Lady Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Lady Episode Release Schedule

The Lady: Episode 1 – Sunday, February 22

The Lady: Episode 2 – Monday, February 23

The Lady: Episode 3 – Sunday, March 1

The Lady: Episode 4 – Monday, March 2

The Lady Cast