How To Watch The BRITs 2025 Online For Free And Stream Live Performances From Sabrina Carpenter, JADE, And Teddy Swims From Anywhere
British and international artists will be awarded for their contribution to the UK music industry
How To Watch BRITs 2025 Online
When: Saturday, March 1 at 8.15pm GMT
Free Live Stream: ITVX (UK)
Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch The BRITs 2025: Preview
Honoring the British music industry as well as giving well deserved nods to some of the international standouts from the last twelve months, the BRIT Awards with Mastercard returns for its 45th year. Comedian Jack Whitehall is taking up the mantel of host once again, set to quietly roast and celebrate the winners of the night in equal measure. Charlie xcx leads nominations with five in total after last year saw her christen it a "BRAT summer". She's already been named Songwriter of the Year by the BRIT Awards, while Myles Smith has been awarded the Rising Star accolade. With live performances from the "Rising Star" himself as well as others, make sure you know how to watch the BRITs 2025 online from anywhere around the world for free with a VPN.
Charli xcx and Myles Smith are not the only winners already announced ahead of tonight's award show. Sabrina Carpenter will also be presented with the BRITs Global Success award, while A. G. Cook won Producer of the Year, working as executive producer on the aforementioned BRAT to name just one example of his ground-breaking artistry. Don't worry, though – there are still plenty of awards left to be given out, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, as well as the international variations of these awards, with nominees including Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar.
Of course, the most exciting thing about any award show – especially of the music variety – is performances. The BRITs have now confirmed its full line-up, which include's Little Mix's JADE who's long-awaited solo material has rocked the pop world, with her debut single "Angel of My Dreams" peaking at number 7 in the UK Charts. From across the Atlantic, Sabrina Carpenter will be giving us a "Taste" of her "Short n' Sweet" discography, with her track "Espresso" up for International Song of the Year. Teddy Swims is also set to "Lose Control" on the BRITs stage.
And, of course, as a celebration of the UK music scene, other performers include Lola Young, whose song "Messy" has become a real ear-worm thanks to its success on the likes of TikTok. Sam Fender, The Last Dinner Party, and Myles Smith will also perform.
Tune in for a night of great music and find out exactly how to watch the BRITs 2025 online and for free from anywhere.
How to Watch the BRITS 2025 online in the UK
Join Jack Whitehall as he presents the BRITs live on Saturday, March 1 on ITV1 at 8.15pm GMT.
ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. You don't, however, need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.
Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).
Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home
How to watch the BRITs 2025 from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the BRITs 2025 on ITVX just as you would at home.
While ITVX is for licence fee-paying BRITs and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.
Watch the BRITs as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The BRITs, head to ITVX
Watch The BRIT Awards 2025 online in the rest of the world
Previous years have seen countries around the world able to tune in for free via the BRITs YouTube channel to watch the awards show with just a small delay. It hasn't yet been confirmed whether you'll be able to get a BRITs 2025 live stream this way, but it's worth checking out the channel at around 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT / 7.15am AEDT (Sunday) to see.
A Brit abroad wanting to watch the BRITs the usual way? You can tune into a Brits live stream through ITVX on any device with the help of a VPN.
BRIT Award 2025 Nominations
Mastercard Album of the Year
- Charlie xcx - BRAT
- The Cure - Songs of a Lost World
- Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ectasy
Artist of the Year
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charlie xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again..
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Song of the Year
- Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
- Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring billie eilish
- Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa - Training Season
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi
- JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji - KEHLANI
- KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Somedays
Group of the Year
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
Best New Artist
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
International Artist of the Year
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International Song of the Year
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM
- Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Eminem - Houdini
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - MILLION DOLLAR BABY
International Group of the Year
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Best Dance Act
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
Best Pop Act
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- JADE
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Best Rock/Alternative Act
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
Best R&B Act
- Cleo Sol
- FLO
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- RAYE
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Alice is CinemaBlend's resident eCommerce Editor, here to tell you about the best streaming services like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, and how to watch the hottest TV shows and movies. Begrudging Love Island fan and always thrilled about the latest book to screen adaptation. With six years experience in the commercial writing space, Alice has been writing about consumer tech and software for 4 years, previously writing for Trusted Reviews before joining the Future family.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Supernatural Stars Reuniting On The Boys Could Fix One Of My Issues With The CW Series' Finale In A Very Funny Way
I'm Really Surprised To Hear The Duffer Brothers Are Ready To Move On From Stranger Things, But The Reason Why Is Giving Me All The Game Of Thrones Vibes