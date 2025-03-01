How To Watch The BRITs 2025 Online For Free And Stream Live Performances From Sabrina Carpenter, JADE, And Teddy Swims From Anywhere

How To Watch BRITs 2025 Online

Watch The BRITs 2025: Preview

Honoring the British music industry as well as giving well deserved nods to some of the international standouts from the last twelve months, the BRIT Awards with Mastercard returns for its 45th year. Comedian Jack Whitehall is taking up the mantel of host once again, set to quietly roast and celebrate the winners of the night in equal measure. Charlie xcx leads nominations with five in total after last year saw her christen it a "BRAT summer". She's already been named Songwriter of the Year by the BRIT Awards, while Myles Smith has been awarded the Rising Star accolade. With live performances from the "Rising Star" himself as well as others, make sure you know how to watch the BRITs 2025 online from anywhere around the world for free with a VPN.

Charli xcx and Myles Smith are not the only winners already announced ahead of tonight's award show. Sabrina Carpenter will also be presented with the BRITs Global Success award, while A. G. Cook won Producer of the Year, working as executive producer on the aforementioned BRAT to name just one example of his ground-breaking artistry. Don't worry, though – there are still plenty of awards left to be given out, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, as well as the international variations of these awards, with nominees including Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar.

Of course, the most exciting thing about any award show – especially of the music variety – is performances. The BRITs have now confirmed its full line-up, which include's Little Mix's JADE who's long-awaited solo material has rocked the pop world, with her debut single "Angel of My Dreams" peaking at number 7 in the UK Charts. From across the Atlantic, Sabrina Carpenter will be giving us a "Taste" of her "Short n' Sweet" discography, with her track "Espresso" up for International Song of the Year. Teddy Swims is also set to "Lose Control" on the BRITs stage.

And, of course, as a celebration of the UK music scene, other performers include Lola Young, whose song "Messy" has become a real ear-worm thanks to its success on the likes of TikTok. Sam Fender, The Last Dinner Party, and Myles Smith will also perform.

Tune in for a night of great music and find out exactly how to watch the BRITs 2025 online and for free from anywhere.

How to Watch the BRITS 2025 online in the UK

Join Jack Whitehall as he presents the BRITs live on Saturday, March 1 on ITV1 at 8.15pm GMT.

ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. You don't, however, need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch the BRITs 2025 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the BRITs 2025 on ITVX just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying BRITs and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch the BRITs as if you were at home with a VPN

Watch The BRIT Awards 2025 online in the rest of the world

Previous years have seen countries around the world able to tune in for free via the BRITs YouTube channel to watch the awards show with just a small delay. It hasn't yet been confirmed whether you'll be able to get a BRITs 2025 live stream this way, but it's worth checking out the channel at around 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT / 7.15am AEDT (Sunday) to see.

A Brit abroad wanting to watch the BRITs the usual way? You can tune into a Brits live stream through ITVX on any device with the help of a VPN.

BRIT Award 2025 Nominations

Mastercard Album of the Year

Charlie xcx - BRAT

The Cure - Songs of a Lost World

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ectasy

Artist of the Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charlie xcx

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Song of the Year

Artemas - i like the way you kiss me

The Beatles - Now And Then

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND

Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring billie eilish

Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa - Training Season

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi

JADE - Angel Of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji - KEHLANI

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Somedays

Group of the Year

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

International Artist of the Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Song of the Year

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Djo - End of Beginning

Eminem - Houdini

Hozier - Too Sweet

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Tommy Richman - MILLION DOLLAR BABY

International Group of the Year

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Best Pop Act

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Best R&B Act