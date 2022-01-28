The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild Voice Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before

Just when you thought the Ice Age was over (the animated movie franchise, I mean), a sixth installment (which was first announced during Disney’s 2020 Investor Day) is coming exclusively to Disney+ that puts possums Crash and Eddie on a new adventure with the resilient Buck Wild.

Speaking of, Buck Wild is the only returning character from the Ice Age movies (often considered the best of Blue Sky’s animated movies) being played by his original actor in this latest film. Before you get yourself a Disney+ subscription (if you, somehow, haven’t already) to hear who’s who this time in the Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild voice cast, allow us to guide you through it ourselves, starting with the wild one-eyed weasel.

Simon Pegg (Buck Wild)

Reprising the adventurous, titular character of The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild (whom he originated in 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs) for the fourth time is Simon Pegg. The British actor, writer, and producer was previously best known for some of Edgar Wright’s best films (especially The Cornetto Trilogy’s Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and final installment The World’s End) and the award-winning sitcom that made the duo famous, Spaced.

He has also had the pleasure of being directed by Steven Spielberg twice - most recently in Ready Player One - and being a part of the Star Wars movies with a brief vocal cameo in The Force Awakens. As for upcoming Simon Pegg movies, he is reprising Benji Dunn in two new Mission: Impossible films, lending his voice to another animated film about mismatched animals called Hump, and is rumored to play Scotty again in a new Star Trek sequel directed by WandaVision show runner, Matt Shakman.

Vincent Tong (Crash)

Originally played by Seann William Scott, Crash is voiced in The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild by Vincent Tong, who has already done more than enough voice acting to earn the role of the eager possum. I mean, seriously, he has done everything from animated Marvel TV shows (namely Iron Man: Armored Adventures as The Mandarin) to playing various My Little Pony characters, and even playing a few different grocery items in Sausage Party from 2016.

In addition to some LEGO cartoons (including Ninjago and LEGO Jurassic World, he was on YouTube Red’s series adaptation of the Fruit Ninja video game, voiced the title character of Mega Man: Fully Charged, and has several roles on the animated reboot of Corner Gas - a hit sitcom from his native Canada. You might have also seen his face as a dancer in ABC’s 2003 The Music Man remake, in the 2007 ghost story They Wait, and on a Season 3 episode of Fringe in 2010.

Aaron Harris (Eddie)

Originally played by Josh Peck, Crash’s equally rambunctious and absent-mindedly daring brother, Eddie, is voiced in The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild by Aaron Harris. Unlike the experienced voice actor playing his fellow possum, Harris has no other voice acting credits to his name, let alone any other acting credits for that matter. Yes, indeed, Disney+ subscribers tuning in to the movie will actually be witnessing this man’s debut role.

Justina Machado (Zee)

The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild also sees the debut of a new character - a resilient Zorilla named Zee, who is voiced by Justina Machado. The Latinx actress' previous voice acting roles include Carmen on Elena of Avalor, Reyna Diaz in the Gears of War video games, and one of the Singing Busts in the Muppets Haunted Mansion cast, to name a few.

You would likely also recognize Justina Machado from her recurring roles on hit series like Six Feet Under and Jane the Virgin, her lead role on Netflix’s acclaimed reboot of the sitcom One Day at a Time, and her impressive stint on Dancing with the Stars Season 29, for which she came in fourth place. She is also an underrated Scream Queen, having starred in horror movies Final Destination 2 and The Purge: Anarchy, and been cast in the title role of Amazon Prime’s upcoming series, The Horror of Delores Roach.

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Orson)

Better known for dropping sick rhymes on the Pitch Perfect cast or with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s improv rap group, Freestyle Love Supreme, than dancing is Utkarsh Ambudkar. The multi-talented Free Guy cast member also voices a new character in The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild - a villainous Triceratops named Orson.

Utkarsh made his acting debut 2007’s acclaimed indie dramedy Rocket Science, later starred alongside Oscar-winner Brie Larson in 2017’s Basmati Blues, showed off more of his freestyle skills in 2018’s Blindspotting, and reunited with Lin-Manuel Miranda when he directed him in Netlifx’s tick, tick…BOOM! in 2021. Ambudkar will next star in the 2022 rom-com Marry Me, Hulu’s upcoming miniseries The Dropout, and can be seen as one of the central living characters on CBS’s Ghosts.

Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes (Manny)

You might have never realized that Ray Romano did not return to play the gentle mammoth, Manny, in The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild by how convincingly Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes matches the comedian’s voice when taking over the role. In fact, impersonating celebrities is one of his specialties, as he has demonstrated through playing Tom Cruise on Family Guy and a number of people on E!’s Starveillance, including Billy Crystal.

He has also played a few different characters on Pokémon, provided the voice to various NPCs in video games like Grand Theft Auto IV and The Last of Us Part II, and has also appeared in a few different roles on The Casagrandes for Nickelodeon. Elias-Reyes has done a number of live action movies, as well, including the upcoming crime thriller The Burning Bride and a rendition of Macbeth filmed entirely on an iPhone, which is actually his second adaptation of the Shakespeare play after a 2001 parody.

Jake Green (Sid)

Also doing a solid job matching John Leguizamo’s voice as Sid the Sloth is Jake Green. He would make small appearances in hit TV dramas like Grey’s Anatomy and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. before his successful voice acting career took off.

He has played LEGO renditions of characters from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and even the Star Wars universe; voices the catty Bootsy Calico on Netflix’s The Boss Baby: Back in Business; did an animated episode of HBO’s Room 104; and, like his The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild co-star Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes, appeared in The Last of Us Part II, among other video games. More recently, he has lent his voice to Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot and showed his face in guest appearances on Apple TV+’s Mr. Corman and 9-1-1 on Fox.

Diego (Skyler Stone)

Succeeding comedian Denis Leary for the role of saber tooth tiger, Diego, is Skyler Stone, who is actually better known for showing his face in projects than lending his voice to them. For instance, he starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in both National Lampoon’s Van Wilder and 2005’s Waiting…, had an uncredited role as Scarlett Johansson’s husband in The Island, and created and starred on a short-lived hidden camera prank show for Comedy Central called Con.

The actor and comedian was also in the straight-to-video horror sequel Hostel: Part III in 2011 and had a recurring role as Cousin Mike on Raising Hope. His next film, The Old Way - a western starring Nicolas Cage - is now in post-production.

Could The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild be the coolest adventure in the franchise yet, let alone one of the best movies on Disney+ at the moment? See for yourself by streaming it on Disney+, on which it is available as of Friday, January 28, 2022.