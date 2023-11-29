’The Memories’: Hugh Jackman Shared A Sweet Throwback Celebrating Faraway Downs, Baz Luhrmann’s Reimagining Of His Australia Movie

Even as time goes on and new movies are made, audiences still hold onto the classics and their favorites from over the years. Baz Luhrmann seems to know this, as the Elvis director recently found a new way to reimagine his 2008 movie Australia for a new audience. The filmmaker utlilized old footage that was left on the cutting room floor, added it back into the final product, and is re-releasing the project as a miniseries called Faraway Downs. Stars of the film like Hugh Jackman, seem supportive of the bold idea, and the star recently reminisced about his experience making the movie.

Viewers who have tuned in to Faraway Downs may be thrown off at first, as the show features 2008 versions of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman as the leads. The movie was made over fifteen years ago, but it seems like at least one cast member has been holding onto their "memories" after all this time. The Logan star posted some throwback photos from the Australia set, showing truly how much he enjoyed making the Baz Luhrmann-directed film with his Oscar winning co-star. You can see Jackman’s Instagram post below:

While fans of of the movie will likely be intrigued by the new project, this miniseries will also re-introduce the film to audiences who may not have thought about the film since it came out. It’s also a way to find a new audience, especially as the film isn’t one of the filmmaker's splashier endeavors. It is about an aristocrat, played by Nicole Kidman, who inherits a massive cattle ranch and puts her trust in a cowboy, played by Jackman, to help her ensure that the land isn’t taken over. It is a lengthy sprawling drama, which likely would’ve been initially given the miniseries treatment had it been made today.

Australia originally was seen as a box office flop and is not often ranked as high as Baz Luhrmann's hits like Moulin Rouge and Romeo+Juliet. However, the star-power and uniqueness of the project is certainly intriguing, and a miniseries may just be the most natural way to depict the movie's narrative. Luhrmann isn’t the first director to consider such an approach. Quentin Tarantino did something similar back in 2015 with The Hateful Eight. He divided his western film into installments and added in previously cut footage for the movie to be experienced like a limited series. This trend could grow, and more directors may decide to re-release their previously forgotten works and give them new life.

It’s nice to see that the cast is supportive of the project as well and had fond memories of making the movie back in the day. Despite these photos posted by Hugh Jackman having been taken over 15 years ago, the cast hasn’t changed much over the years. Both stars are still as bright and beautiful as ever, and Jackman’s intense stare in the second photo seems to indicate how tuned in he was to Baz Luhrmann’s direction. Maybe if Faraway Downs is a hit, the actors could be persuaded to revisit the material for a second installment. Never say never, right?

You can see Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman in Faraway Downs, which is currently streaming for Hulu subscribers. You can also revisit the material in its original movie format, as Australia is available to rent on Prime Video.