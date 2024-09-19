I Finished Watching The Perfect Couple, And It Really Made Me Miss This Type Of Show

Netflix knows how to create buzz-worthy shows. These TV series make you want to talk to everyone about them. Nicole Kidman is also an expert at making memorable series that start conversations, mainly about how fabulous she looks in every role. Therefore, Netflix and Kidman are a match made in TV heaven. The Perfect Couple’s story execution and popularity prove this theory.

Critics and fans of the book adore this dramedy. As someone who hasn’t read it or any of Elin Hilderbrand’s books, I didn’t know what to expect. Additionally, even if I had read The Perfect Couple, it doesn’t mean this adaptation would have been completely faithful to the source material. My expectations were low, but the payoff was high because this may be one of my favorite Netflix series.

This fun watch made me nostalgic for a certain type of television program.

Warning: minor The Perfect Couple spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

The Perfect Couple Is Soapy In The Best Way

There is an art form to melodramas. It’s about being soapy but not in a way that makes everything feel ridiculous like a parody. The Perfect Couple is the ideal balance of soap opera-level drama with enough realistic storylines. We wouldn’t expect evil twins, resurrections, and possessions in this type of story. However, it does tackle some classic soap opera storylines, like secret family members, affairs, love triangles, and shady pasts.

The series quickly made me fondly remember other nighttime soap operas I loved, such as Revenge, 90210, Devious Maid, Degrassi, Party of Five, and many other dramatic TV greats. These shows brought intense, wild, and sometimes over-the-top plots. They were magic. The Perfect Couple understands this type of television and delivers a very strong version. It also falls into the rich people with problems TV category , another favorite of mine. This excels at returning a much-missed TV art form to the screen.

It Doesn’t Take Itself Seriously

Some great mystery shows and dramas don’t embrace the comedic nature of their concept. Because let’s face it, you can find comedy in almost any TV drama. This one often embraces silliness, as the opening dance number proves. It’s a show that feels like it’s having fun more than trying to win prestigious awards. It wants to be your favorite summer binge, not the show you debate and analyze for hours. It lets you turn off your brain and enjoy ridiculous drama, so it’s a much-appreciated break from reality.

This lack of intensity makes the show likable. I admire a series that embraces and pokes fun at its ridiculousness. I immediately found myself charmed by it, because of this lighthearted approach to a series that could have gone very dark and moody. Many, like myself, will be shocked to learn this Netflix drama has a lot of intentional comedic moments that are natural and clever.

I wish all melodramas understood the genre well enough to pay homage to it while also teasing it. I would classify The Perfect Couple as a high-art camp TV series; it’s campy but purposefully.

The Perfect Couple Also Has A Very Intriguing Mystery At The Center

This is a multi-genre series. It succeeds in the mystery world just as much as it does in the drama and comedy realms. The Perfect Couple sets up a really intriguing mystery that starts by not even confirming the death for at least one episode. Then, you follow along trying to figure out who did it while the series points the finger at many potential culprits.

This is another show where I figured out who did it by the end of episode two, but I was surprised by the reason behind the crime. Plus, The Perfect Couple does an excellent job of creating doubt, because I started to doubt my guess. The mystery wasn’t the strongest aspect, but it was intriguing enough to make me follow along and care who committed the crime.

I also liked how the mystery introduced new elements to the family’s secrets. I wanted to know how many roads led back to different murder suspects. The mystery is also what got me interested in watching, but everything else made me enjoy it so much.

It Makes Me Nostalgic For A Certain Type Of TV Series

For a long time, Revenge was one of my favorite TV shows. Unlike some other shows, it didn’t completely lose its way by the end, but it definitely took some hits over the seasons even though I think it had a really satisfying ending. The Perfect Couple, in many ways, reminds me of a less serious Revenge (though it also enjoyed incorporating comedy). It also reminds me of many other classic TV shows that are dramatic, a bit sassy, and have very iconic sort-of-shady female protagonists and antagonists.

Victoria Grayson ran so Greer Garrison Winbury could run equally as fast. There are a lot of series that fit into this soapy/melodramatic TV show category, but it doesn’t seem like as many of them exist anymore. In the early 2000s and mid’90s, melodramas were thriving. I know some still exist but they don’t seem as abundant as in those days. This makes me miss the times of rich women behaving badly, shocking murders, and unhappy couples trying to stay together for whatever reason.

It was the best time to love dramas because heightened melodrama, especially on network television, was a must-see TV experience.

The Perfect Couple Reminds Me Of The Charm Of A Great Cast

Nicole Kidman gives another great performance but the entire Perfect Couple cast stands out. I am not a Liev Schreiber expert, but this was one of my favorite performances from him. Dakota Fanning is really fun in this Netflix original, and the rest of the cast all bring a level of charm to their characters. This may be one of my favorite ensembles of 2024.

I just thought they were all fascinating characters, and the actors gave very interesting and entertaining performances. There were no weak casting choices among them.

It Makes Me Want To See Netflix Create More Shows Like It

I know Netflix has a lot of great international TV shows that fall into this nighttime soap opera category, especially Spanish-language shows. However, I still want more of them. This series reminds me so much of the good ol’ days of network melodramas. It also shows me how they could look with a decent-sized budget.

The Perfect Couple has many flaws but it has been one of the most fun shows of 2024 so far. I hope we get Season 2 , even if it’s with a completely new cast.