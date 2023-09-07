I Have Some Ideas About What The Orville Season 4 Will Be About (Assuming It Gets Renewed)

The Orville: New Horizons, or The Orville Season 3, was one of the series' best seasons to date. Unfortunately, we're still waiting on word as to whether or not there will be another season of the sci-fi franchise or if that was the end of Seth MacFarlane's project. The series ended in a way that could serve as the finale, but also left open a lot of stories that could be told in Season 4, and I have an idea about where the show could be going... provided it gets renewed of course.

As we wait to hear more about the fate of The Orville, it's worth revisiting just how wild Season 4's story may be. Let's recap some of the wildness that happened at the end of Season 3 and what it could mean for another season, assuming I get to watch it with my Hulu subscription at some point in the future.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Moclan Empire Was Expelled From The Planetary Union

The Planetary Union had been on shaky ground with the Moclan Empire for some time thanks mainly to events that occurred on The Orville. Bortus and Klyden's child Topa changing their gender to female was the final sleight and led to an assassination attempt by the largely all-male empire. For a long time, the Planetary Union looked the other way from how Moclans cast out the women in their society, afraid to lose their alliance during the Kaylon War.

Fortunately, after what happened with Topa, the Planetary Union decided enough was enough. The Moclans were expelled from the Planetary Union in what was a unanimous decision. Furthermore, the Union declared the settlement established for Moclan women refugees as a sanctuary under its protection, granting them further freedom from their oppressors.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Moclans Formed An Alliance With The Krill

The Moclans were out of the Planetary Union and, like most of the world, still at war with the Kaylon Empire. The leaders quickly turned to the Krill, who are no friends of the Planetary Union despite the temporary peace between them to deal with the Kaylon threat. Together, they devised a plan to wipe out the Kaylon and presumably work towards taking out the Planetary Union next.

With the Kaylons now aligned with the Planetary Union, it doesn't necessarily make them easy pickings for the combined Krill and Kaylon front. With that said, both species are formidable, and the Moclans are known as the main weapons supplier weapons for many in the galaxy. With that gone, I could see the Planetary Union put on its back foot trying to find a new weapons supplier or work on bettering its own weapons cache. Now would not be the best time for them to get involved in another war, though that may be inevitable.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Planetary Union Reached A Truce With The Kaylon Empire (For Now)

The Kaylon threat was a major obstacle for the Planetary Union and even those outside of its fold. There was no stopping them for a time, until Ensign Charly Burke and Isaac developed a weapon that could effectively wipe out the Kaylons. As the Union debated the ethics in using the weapon, Admiral Perry stole the weapon and gave it to the aligned Moclan and Krill forces who fully intended to use it. Captain Ed Mercer and crew rushed to the Kaylon home world and offered to help Kaylon Primary and his forces destroy the weapon.

Their efforts were successful and gained tremendous goodwill between the Planetary Union and Kaylon Empire. The Kaylons were present for Isaac's wedding to Claire Finn, and for now, they appear to be allies to the Planetary Union. One has to question for how long, however, as we know Kaylons are concerned with being forced into subservience by other species again. I wouldn't expect those issues to spring up immediately, but I would say it's entirely too optimistic to assume all Kaylons are 100% on board with this alliance.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Krill Supreme Chancellor Teleya Is In Custody With The Planetary Union

Teleya attempted to try and wipe out the Kaylon threat, but as previously mentioned, this was thwarted by the united front of the Planetary Union and Kaylon Empire. Teleya was arrested by the Union and brought to Earth on charges of war crimes. Teleya had yet to officially stand trial by the end of Season 3, so it's presumed that it will happen in Season 4, assuming that is greenlit.

It's unlikely that the Krill will idly stand by and allow their Supreme Chancellor to rot in a jail cell on Earth. Her capture might've started the next major war for the Planetary Union, and I wouldn't be surprised if Teleya is freed from imprisonment before she ever stands trial. If she does make it to trial, I don't expect her to get much leniency from the Planetary Union.

(Image credit: Fuzzy Door Productions)

Ed And Teleya's Daughter Anaya Is Still In Hiding

The Orville fans may remember the romantic trist Ed and Teleya had when she was posing as human "Janel Tyler" under Ed's command. That brief romance between them resulted in a hybrid Krill and human daughter named Anaya, which Teleya keeps hidden in seclusion. The Krill people's knowledge of Anaya would undermine Teleya's platform as Chancellor and would almost certainly result in a rebellion against her.

With Teleya in custody and Ed back on Earth, one has to wonder what this means for Anaya. Will she be able to remain in hiding during her mother's imprisonment, or will she be found by Krill forces adamant on maintaining order and their values in her absence? I can imagine that if Anaya is in any danger, Ed will not hesitate to rescue his daughter, even if he only just learned of her existence. Whether or not her rescue would be an official one or off the books without Planetary Union approval is another story.

As mentioned, we have no idea if or when The Orville may get a renewal order for Season 4. All we can do is remain as optimistic as others involved in the show that it will get another season and hope that the adventures of Captain Ed Mercer and his crew are far from over.

The Orville is available to stream on both Hulu and Disney+ right now. Some might be waiting for word on Season 4 before starting their binge, but personally, I'd say there's no sense torturing yourself by missing out on a great series that still has much more room to grow.