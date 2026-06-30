I Love Maria Sten On Reacher, But I Also Agree With Her Take On Why The Neagley Spinoff Is Needed

The Reacher franchise is coming in hot. Season 4 will officially be coming later this summer on the 2026 TV schedule, and that’s not all. The hit series was also recently renewed for Season 5, and fans will be able to tune in to a new spinoff starring Maria Sten centering on her character, Frances Neagley. While I love Sten's presence on Reacher, lacking as it was in the latest one, I agree with her take on why the spinoff was needed.

Amazon first announced Neagley in 2024, and filming kicked off last year. As a fan of Reacher and Sten’s portrayal of Neagley, I’m super pumped that a spinoff centering on her is going to happen. However, I couldn’t help but wonder why the spinoff is happening, especially since we’re already getting so much of Neagley on Reacher. Sten told Entertainment Weekly what the spinoff touches on, and I love this perspective, which makes me even more intrigued:

It was to dive deeper into her background and also really learn how she relates to other people or fails to relate to other people because we only see her really relating to Reacher in Reacher. And so this is really diving into Neagley's world and seeing how she operates on her own, in her own world, and also how she struggles with that. That, for me, was exciting to figure out: okay, what does Neagley feel like and look like when she is in her own world, not just coming to, you know, save Reacher's ass?

I always love getting more background on a character, especially one that I have loved for a while, like Neagley. It’s been fun seeing her in these first three seasons of Reacher and what she’s able to do, but being able to dig deeper into her, expanding her character more and the Reacher franchise will be entertaining to see. I’m also excited to see her go solo and not have to really depend on other people, rather than just being by Reacher’s side and, as Sten hilariously put it, coming to his rescue.

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Of course, we do know some things about Neagley, but there’s only so much that can be explored on a TV show where you’re not the lead. The spinoff gives fans the opportunity to learn more about this beloved character and what has led her to this moment. Not surprisingly, Sten couldn’t be more excited about it, and so am I after hearing all that will be going down:

Neagley carries this huge mystery around her, about where her trauma comes from [and] where her haphephobia (fear of touching or of being touched) comes from. So, I had to make sense of that going into playing the character, of course. And that has evolved since Neagley became a TV show. But I just love what the Nicks did in really exploring that because that's the secret that everybody's wondering about. So that's the thing we kind of want to investigate as she's also investigating this fatal accident that's happened.

The basic premise of Neagley is that an old friend dies in a suspicious accident, which leads Neagley to seek the truth. This will definitely prompt open wounds and recalls to her past, and there is going to be a lot to look forward to. I’m eager to learn more about Neagley and curious to see how this could or could not impact Reacher.

Luckily, we don’t have to wait long to find out what happens. Amazon has officially announced that Neagley will premiere on September 16, while Reacher Season 4 will be available with an Amazon Prime subscription beginning August 12. There’s no telling what will be in store for either show, but it’s clear the action is far from over. In the meantime, all three seasons of Reacher are streaming now on Prime Video.