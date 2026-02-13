Neagley's Maria Sten Has A 'Promise' For Fans Waiting For Her Reacher Spinoff

In the era of streaming TV dominance, schedules are a thing of the past. Some series take multiple years between seasons. It’s just one of the reasons that Reacher, the action series based on Lee Child’s novels, has been a breath of fresh air. We’ve seen new seasons every year like clockwork. Unfortunately, the 2026 TV season currently has no Reacher series on it.

It would be right around this time of year that we should expect a new season of Reacher, based on when previous seasons have been released to those with a Prime Video subscription. But we know that before we get a new season of Reacher, the first season of the spinoff series Neagley, starring Maria Sten, will arrive. Sten took to Instagram recently to assure fans that, despite the lack of a release date, the new season is coming. She also promises it will be good. Her post reads in part…

For those of you asking when Neagley is coming out - I promise you it’s coming, we just want to make it perfect for you!

It’s likely not a coincidence that Maria Sten’s promise arrived right now. Reacher fans like myself are certainly jonesing for something right about now. Season 3 of Reacher debuted at the end of February in 2025, about 13 months after the second season. By that metric, the next season feels like it should be dropping anytime now.

We do expect Neagley to arrive this year, but at this point, we have no idea when. When a release date is announced its likely to be at least a couple of months in the future, so even if the announcement came soon, the actual release date is probably still a few months out. But based on the video that Maria Sten included with her promise, which includes some stunt work and makeup of Neagley getting a little beat up, she’s not wrong that it looks like the show is trying to be perfect.

A post shared by Maria Sten (@mariasten) A photo posted by on

Neagley will be an entirely original show in the Reacher universe. While the main series has had each season based on a Lee Child novel, the spinoff has no such source material. It potentially gave the creators a lot more freedom, and it will be interesting to see what comes of it.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

If you haven't seen Reacher yet, then pick up a Prime Video subscription free trial and see what you think. If you like it, you'll be all set later this year when Neagley arrives.

The good news is that once Neagley does come out, we will get more Jack Reacher, filming indicated at least a cameo appearance by Alan Ritchson in the series. We also probably won’t have to wait too much longer for Season 4 of Reacher after we’re done with Neagley. The series went into production almost immediately after principal photography wrapped on the spin-off, so the next season may drop a year from now, which will still only be a few months after Neagley arrives. Whenever that is.