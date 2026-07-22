I Love Neagley Showrunner's Explanation For Why The Spinoff Is 'Much Deeper' Than Reacher

After seeing Neagley pop up season after season in Reacher , her own spinoff is finally about to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule . While it will feel like it's in the same universe, and Alan Ritchson will even show up in Neagley, they’re also “fundamentally different” shows. To that point, one of the showrunners explained why this new series is “much deeper” than the flagship series.

With Season 4 of Reacher being released right before Season 1 of Neagley, I can’t stop thinking about the shows' differences and similarities. That feeling was amplified when the showrunners were asked about how their series differs from the Alan Ritchson-led book-to-screen adaptation . Getting specific about a structural difference, showrunner Nick Santora told EW :

Well, I would say that the thing that was most fundamentally different was that we had to put a team and a world around her that was not gonna change each season.

One of Reacher’s signature elements is the fact that the cast changes every season, and he moves on to a new place. It’s one of the reasons why I love it so much, as each story stands on its own. It allows us to see Alan Ritchson’s character in a brand new situation every single season, and it's always fun to see how they shake things up. However, it also means we move on fast, and you can’t get deeply invested in anyone other than Reacher and Neagley.

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Neagley will be different, because the characters will stick around. That provides an opportunity to get more invested in more than the titular character, as Santora explained:

With Reacher, you have to create a world—be it Margrave, Georgia in season 1, a small town in Maine in season 3 — but it’s all temporary. It’s gonna blow away at the end of the season, including the great characters that Reacher befriends each season. [For Neagley] we had to think of a world and characters that would be beloved enough that audiences would wanna see them season after season after season, because Neagley is not a wanderlust like her pal Reacher. That was probably the biggest fundamental difference.

This is one reason why Neagley is “much deeper” than Reacher. However, the other reason revolves around the fact that as Reacher moves from place to place, he’s motivated by the “gears and springs,” as Santora explained. Neagley, meanwhile, is more complex psychologically:

And the other was having a character where you really dove into what made her tick. What makes Reacher tick is gears and springs, and that’s about it. He’s not deep psychologically, that’s why people like him. He’s just a guy who wants to eat sandwiches and punch, and Neagley is much deeper than that.

Now, I don’t think this is a knock on Reacher in the slightest. What makes that show fun is that this guy is constantly moving, and he’s always involved in high-octane action . Meanwhile, it sounds like Neagley will keep its cast of characters around and focus more on what’s going on internally.

Personally, I love that these two Reacher shows will be different , and I’m really excited to see how they complement each other.

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