What Do Reacher Fans Need To Know About The New Spinoff? A Neagley Star Shared How The Two Shows Differ
I can't wait to dive into the action.
When it comes to the world of Prime Video’s Jack Reacher, our attention is currently on Season 4 of Reacher (which should premiere on the 2026 TV schedule) and its Season 5 renewal. However, I also haven’t forgotten about the Neagley spinoff that’s on its way too, and one of its stars opened up about what we need to know about it and how it differs from the flagship series.
Adeline Rudolph is the star I’m referring to, and she’s set to play Renee alongside Maria Sten’s Neagley in the upcoming Reacher spinoff. The series started filming in early 2025, and now the wait is on for Season 1’s release. So, Collider asked Rudolph about the new show, and she provided a tease that helps clarify the differences between Sten’s series and the Alan Ritchson-led project:
Well, I love the sound of that! As a fan of Reacher, the last season got me very stoked for Neagley. She’s been a mainstay on the show since Season 1, and I feel the potential for her to lead her own series. What makes me even more excited is the fact that it will be a bit tonally different. While Rudolph didn’t elaborate on what exactly that means, I generally love the idea of this show differentiating itself from the flagship series by way of its tone.
Now, right before the actress noted how the two shows differ, Rudolph also called out some other things that excite her about this spinoff. Hyping up the project’s star, Maria Sten, and more, she said:
Alright, let’s break all that down. First, Sten has been hyping up Neagley and sharing updates about the production for a long time now. Her enthusiasm for the project is infectious, she’s been candid about how hard the work has been, and I cannot wait to see her back in action. So, to hear Rudolph compliment the lead was wonderful.
Secondly, Damon Herriman was a fun name to hear. He’s set to play Lawrence Cole in Neagley. Sadly, we don’t know much about his new character or Rudolph’s. However, what is exciting is that the two actors both worked on Mortal Kombat II as well! Rudolph played Kitana while Herriman portrayed Quan Chi, and they just released the film on the 2026 movie schedule. So, it will be fun to see them in another project together.
Overall, this update was very nice as we continue to wait for Neagley. It also helped us Reacher fans set our expectations as we prepare for the series’ first spinoff.
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Right now, Neagley does not have a release date. However, the hope is that it’ll premiere in 2026 alongside Season 4 of Reacher. So, as we learn more about this spinoff, we’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, you can go see Neagley in the first three seasons of Reacher with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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