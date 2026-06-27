Maria Sten's Taking A Bikini Break Before The Reacher Spinoff

Amazon’s Reacher is gearing up for Season 4, which may or may not be on the 2026 TV schedule, but that’s not all that fans will be able to look forward to. The upcoming Neagley spinoff starring Maria Sten will also eventually be available for Prime Video subscription holders to stream Before the series comes out, though, Sten is taking a bikini break, and I'm digging the vibes.

Filming for Neagley kicked off in 2025 and, while a premiere date has not yet been announced, I am very stoked for more Neagley. I imagine that Sten's character is in for a lot of stress and bombastic action in the new show. In contrast, though, I love that Sten is making sure to take a little “me” time while she has the chance. She recently took to Instagram to share some vacation photos, and her beach pics are sure to stir up FOMO amongst fans:

A post shared by Maria Sten (@mariasten) A photo posted by on

Considering the work on the spinoff has been hard, I’m not surprised that Sten is taking some time for herself. Since Alan Ritchson goes through the wringer on Reacher with his many bumps and bruises, I can only imagine what Sten has been through. At the very least, a little beach therapy never hurt anyone, and Sten definitely deserves to relax after all this filming. I must also say that she can really rock a two-piece like the best of them!

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Vacation aside, Sten has been sharing frequent updates about Neagley, as fans have seemingly been eager for information. It seems the lead actress is aware that fans are craving the first season of the spinoff, so I'm glad she's been obliging us with some behind-the-scenes content. The reason why the show has been taking so long, as has been pointed out by Sten, is that the creative team just wants it to be perfect. Even though the wait has been a long, I'm hopeful that it'll be worth it, and I'm eager to see these Instagram posts go from bikini breaks to promo.

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Reacher is now streaming on Prime Video, and fans should sign up so they can stream that and the eventual Neagly spinoff. Get a free trial for 30 days and then pay $14.99 a month. Customers can also save 22% by paying $139 upfront for an entire year.

Sten isn’t the only one who has been providing updates on the spinoff either. Adeline Rudolph, who will portray Renee, previously shared a tease that clarifies the differences between Reacher and Neagley. She said that tonally, the two shows are a bit different, but Neagley still has “elements” from its parent show that people will love. That's certainly good news, as it could indicate that there will still be a level of consistency between both shows

With at least two more seasons of Reacher and the Neagley spinoff, fans have a lot to look forward to with next chapter of the Reacher franchise, whenever that is. In the meantime, though, I just hope Maria Sten gets the time she wants and needs to refresh -- whether she's in swimwear or not -- before she starts doing press for her new show.