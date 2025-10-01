I Watched House Of Guinness On Netflix, And There Is One Tidbit Of History That Blew My Mind

I’m a bit of a trivia nerd and history dork. I also happen to love Guinness beer. It’s been my go-to beer going all the way to my college years in the ‘90s. When I learned that House of Guinness was going to be part of the 2025 TV schedule, I got excited.

When I found it would be from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (who is also slated to write the next James Bond movie), my excitement ratcheted up another few notches. When the first episode began, I was immediately taken by surprise to learn something I never knew: The Guinness family were Protestants, and the famous harp on the label was a compromise of sorts.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Symbol Of Guinness Is An Important Harp Of Irish Independence

I’ll get this out of the way now: I’m not Irish, nor do I have a dog in the fight over Irish independence or “The Troubles.” I’m just a guy who really likes Guinness, and I have an abiding respect for the Irish and the Republic of Ireland, especially the beer.

In House of Guinness, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription, I learned that the harp that Guinness has used as it’s trademark for 150 years, and that I knew was a national symbol of a free Ireland, was a compromise of sorts between the Protestant Guinnesses and Catholics in Ireland. The harp, known as “Brian Boru's harp” or, more formally, as the “Trinity College harp” for where it resides today, has actually been on Guinness labels longer than it’s been on the Irish Coat of Arms.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Harp Became The Symbol Of Guinness In 1862

On the show, there is some historical fudging, as it is depicted that the harp was adopted as the symbol of Guinness after Edward Guinness, played by Louis Partridge, of Enola Holmes fame, took over control of the brewing empire following his father's death in 1868. The harp actually first appeared on Guinness labels as early as 1862, according to the company, and was chosen by Benjamin Lee Guinness, Edward’s father, because it represented Ireland.

On the show, one of the best shows on Netflix this year, Edward concedes to Ellen Cochrane (Niamh McCormack), a Fenian organizer, that he wants the beer to represent all of Ireland, and chooses the harp as a concession to the Catholic independence movement. This may well have been the elder Benjamin Guinness’ thoughts as well. In 1876, Edward had the harp trademarked as the official logo of Guinness Stout, and it’s since become one of the most recognizable trademarks in the world.

Edward’s brother, Arthur, played by Anthony Boyle (who starred in Tolkien), was also a member of the UK Parliament before Irish independence as a member of the Conservative Party, as his father was before him. The Tories were Unionists and Royalists, so striking the right tone between the family’s politics and Catholic interests fighting for Independence was critical for the company to succeed. It’s safe to say it’s worked, as nothing says “Irish” more than a delicious pint of Guinness Stout.