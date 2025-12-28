Kourtney Kardashian Got Pee-Wee Herman’s Bike For Christmas From Kim, And I Love How Hyped She Is

It's no secret the Kardashian family goes all-out for Christmas, and drops a lot of cash on everything from parties to hallways full of trees. I guess I shouldn't be surprised that the gifts they give each other are also wild. But, even with that thought in mind, I didn't expect Kourtney Kardashian to post that she was gifted Pee-Wee Herman's iconic bicycle, courtesy of her younger sister, Kim.

This is presumably a replica of the famous bike from Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, which CinemaBlend noted sold for auction back in 2014 for $36,600 on eBay. Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of the bike to her Instagram Stories and was obviously thrilled to have it in her possession. Check out the post, which includes a thank you message:

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Stories)

This is a great gift from Kim Kardashian, who spares no expense for the holidays. Apparently, that also applies to her gifts, as I can't imagine it was cheap to acquire this bike for her sister. That said, I feel relatively sure this is a replica of the iconic bike, given that the original movie bike was put on permanent display at The Alamo earlier this year.

Authentic or not, Kourtney is psyched her sister got her this gift. I'm going to go out on a limb and assume that she's a big fan of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure and, honestly, same. It was one of my favorite childhood movies, and rewatching it now will give you an even deeper appreciation when rewatching it as an adult.

While there's no big paper trail linking Kourtney Kardashian to the Pee-Wee Herman fandom, she has crossed paths with the late Paul Reubens over the years. The latter told E! News back in 2011 that he used to hang out with the family during Dancing with the Stars and that he wanted them in Pee-Wee's Big Holiday, but apparently it never worked out. Here's hoping the girls still checked out the movie with their Netflix subscription.

Kim Kardashian also made headlines for the presents she gave her four children, who all received their own dogs for Christmas. Khloé Kardashian did the same thing, so I'm assuming that the next big investment for the Kardashian family is going to be some luxurious dog park. Maybe they can add a bike path for Kourtney to do some laps on her Pee-Wee bike, hopefully decked out in a gray suit and bow tie.

I'm hoping to learn more about Kourtney Kardashian's love for Pee-Wee Herman when The Kardashians returns to Hulu amid the 2026 TV schedule. I'm sure there are plenty of other events that fans want to see when the family makes their big return in the new year and, as usual, reality TV's premier family may be happy to oblige.