‘King Swiftie’ Flavor Flav Discusses Whether He’s Received An Invitation To Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Flavor Flav’s very public embrace of all things Taylor Swift has become one of the more delightful pop culture moments that has spanned the last few years. From proudly doubling down on his Swiftie Status, to even calling himself “King Swiftie,” Flavor Flav’s unwavering support of the pop princess has been a blast to watch. Now, as wedding planning is in full swing after Travis Kelce’s romantic proposal in August, the Public Enemy member is revealing if he has gotten an invite to the nuptials.

Flavor Flav recently spoke to People during Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he opened up about being a fan of Swift’s and being embraced by all the other Swifties who love her just as much as he does. When the topic of Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce came up, the hip hop artist revealed he has yet to receive an invite to the wedding. Despite that, though, he also shared a sweet take on Swift and Kelce exchanging vows:

No, I didn't get an invite to the wedding. I ain't expect one. You know what I'm saying? The whole nine. But they know they got my blessings and if she invites me, you dig? All right. I'm going. King Swiftie going to be at the wedding.

As a supporter of the Life of a Showgirl artist, it seems like Flav just wants Swift to be happy, whether he’s involved or not. He joked even before they got engaged that he wanted to be the preacher at their wedding, which still could happen. I’m not sure any fans will be invited, but Swift has said that she and her man plan on having a huge wedding so they don’t have to cut anyone out. That sounds like a lot of fun and a great way to ensure nobody gets their feelings hurt. So, you never know, Flav could have an unexpected invite coming his way.

I’m personally curious to know who will be on that invite list. Taylor Swift’s besties like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Ed Sheeran feel like definite invites. Maybe some of her famous friends will even perform and make the event even more special. It's possible that lots of Kelce’s friends will make the cut like teammate Patrick Mahomes and comedian Andrew Santino, who didn’t think he’d get an invite. If it’s a big bash, it’s a big invite list, and the Kelce/Swift wedding may just be the hottest star-studded party in recent memory.

At the end of the day, whether or not Flavor Flav gets invited feels beside the point. His joyful support of Taylor Swift following the Eras tour has already earned him a beloved spot within the Swifties, who have wholly embraced him in the fandom. I believe this is the biggest honor of all. However, if Swift and Kelce really do go all out “King Swiftie” might find his way in. Until then, the guest list remains in question, and I can’t wait for more details to come as we approach the big day.

We will continue to follow any Swift/Kelce wedding news but, in the meantime, Swifties, like King Swiftie himself, can check out Taylor Swift’s End of an Era documentary, which is currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription. For more information about other exciting projects from the global superstar, make sure to read up on upcoming things for Swifties to look forward to.