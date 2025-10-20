I'm Watching House Of Guinness, But There's An Obvious Problem With The Recipe
Hear me out.
The streaming wars have been in full effect for years, and each service has its own supply of new content. Those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to House of Guinness. One of the best Netflix shows to binge watch right now, the series tells the story of the family behind the famous beer company in the 19th century. I've been flying through its first season, but I think there is one problem with the recipe (pun intended).
House of Guinness includes some mind-blowing history about the company, and follows the titular family after the death of patriarch Benjamin Guinness. His kids are left to squabble and fight for power, while also trying to keep the business going. Take away the beer of it all, and it sounds kind of like the Emmy-winning series, Succession.
I Wanted More Dark Humor From House Of Guinness, A La Succession
For years those with a HBO Max subscription followed the Roy family on Succession. While that acclaimed series was full of drama and had heartbreaking episodes like Logan's funeral, the show was also a comedy and satire of the wealthy. Guinness has these moments too, especially when the siblings are together, but I wish that it leaned more into the dark comedy of the new Netflix show.
If Succession simply followed the spoiled, mega-rich Roy family from a dramatic perspective, it might have been difficult to watch. But, because Jesse Armstrong's series was constantly poking fun at the Roys, we were able to follow these wildly flawed characters through their various misadventures.
The drama of Guinness is there, including some surprisingly violent sequences throughout its first season. I think, though, that adding more dark comedy about the family would have helped to buoy its first set of episodes. Like the Roys, the members of the Guinness family are all seriously messed up when we meet them, and struggling to connect with each other and keep the beer business going. Leaning into these antagonistic sibling relationships might have helped to mine more comedy out of the popular series.
At the time of writing this story, the series is no longer trending in Netflix's Top 10 TV shows. But, because it was released in its entirety in late September, that could explain why it's less popular. As such, we'll have to wait and see whether or not Steven Knight's collaboration with the streaming service ends up continuing with a second season. The critical response has been rather positive, so things are looking hopeful in that regard.
House of Guinness' full eight-episode season is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Meanwhile, fans can also re-watch Succession with the use of an HBO Max subscription.
