iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove And Josh Peck Took A BTS Season 3 Photo With A Suite Life Alum, And Cue The 2000s Nostalgia

The third season of iCarly is currently filming, which means fans will can look forward to even more nostalgia from Paramount+'s reboot of the Nickelodeon series. The show manages to create that vibe by bringing in classic characters from the OG show and by even making A+ references to Drake & Josh. And if that weren't enough, the series also has a very familiar director who some may recognize from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: Phill Lewis! He, along with Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck, united for a photo, and the 2000s nostalgia is real.

If you just so happened to grew up watching kids' TV shows in the 2000s, than chances are you know Phill Lewis as Mr. Moseby from the classic Disney Channel sitcom and its spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck. Since the latter series ended, Lewis has had much success behind the camera as a director and has already helmed a number of iCarly episodes. Josh Peck, who is returning in the upcoming season as wacky manager Paul, took to Instagram to post the very nostalgic BTS photo of him, Miranda Cosgrove, and Lewis:

It pretty much goes without saying that these three were part of plenty of people's childhoods, and the fact that they're now working together like this is awesome. Though I don’t think it will ever not be somewhat strange to see Disney and Nickelodeon stars working together. Honestly, when seeing the trio now, one gets the sense that this is some kind of weird, cross-network mash-up that some kids could only dream of.

Phill Lewis portrayed Marion Moseby on Disney Channel from 2005-2011 on both Suite Life series and reprised his role for crossover episodes on Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven, and Wizards of Waverly Place. He then returned to the role in 2015 for an episode of Jessie, which starred Debby Ryan, who portrayed Bailey on Deck. It was a nice little nod to Ryan's former show, and it was particularly funny to see the Tipton Hotel manager make note of Jessie's resemblance to Bailey.

Phill Lewis' performance as the stuffy, but caring, hotelier really connected with audiences, so it wasn't too surprising that he went on to become a mainstay on Disney Channel. One can't help but wonder what the character would be up to these days, but it'd be nice to see him again. The chances of a reappearance are unlikely since Lewis has been busy helming episodes of shows like Call Me Kat and How I Met Your Father. But if Carly Shay and her crew can find new life, it's certainly not impossible for Moseby to be revived.

It's unclear as to how many iCarly episodes Phill Lewis will tackle during Season 3 but, given his resume, the producers may have tapped him for a few. I don't know about all of you, but I'd love to see him appear on camera, which would only amp up the nostalgia factor and further solidify this reboot as one of the best shows on Paramount+.

