Miranda Cosgrove’s iCarly Just Got Renewed For Season 3, So Bring On More Josh Peck

Since the revival of the popular Nickelodeon series iCarly made its Paramount+ debut in 2021, fans (new and old) of the beloved show have been able to reunite with Carly, Freddie, and Spencer, who are now experiencing situations that are a bit more adult. Well, the show is proving to be a success, as it’s been confirmed that the trio and their friends (and hopefully Season 2 guest star Josh Peck) will be back in a third season!

Paramount+ (opens in new tab) announced that it has renewed iCarly for Season 3, following its successful second outing, which finished airing earlier this summer. As of now, there's no word at to how many episodes it will include, but with Season 1 having 13 episodes and the second having 10, it’s likely that this new stretch will run somewhere around there. Production is set to begin later this year, with the new episodes premiering sometime in 2023. The streamer also dropped a photo showing Miranda Cosgrove celebrating the news:

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Season 2 included the introduction of Carly’s wacky manager, Paul, portrayed by Miranda Cosgrove’s former Drake & Josh co-star, Josh Peck. Ahead of Peck’s guest appearance, Cosgrove opened up about working with her former on-screen brother again, noting that “he’s just been such a big part” of her life since she was a kid and working with him again was “so much fun.”

The season also included more iCarly character returns like Lewbert the doorman, Ryan Ochoa’s Chuck Chambers, Gibby’s little brother Guppy, and Mrs. Benson. So while original cast member Jennette McCurdy likely won’t come back as Sam due to retiring from acting, fans have definitely been able to get other characters to pop up. And it’s been pretty great.

The announcement for the renewal comes nearly two months after the Season 2 finale that left on a cliffhanger for Carly and Freddie, who seem to have rekindled feelings that they felt for each other a while ago. The “Creddie” cliffhanger was major for longtime fans of the series, as the show had been known to promote Freddie with either Carly or Sam in both advertising and special episodes.

