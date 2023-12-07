If You're Loving Netflix's Onimusha, Here Are 9 Must-Watch Movies From Japanese Filmmaker Takashi Miike

To put it simply there's no other director like Takashi Miike in the entire world. I lament not putting one of his movies on my list of classic Japanese films not directed by Akira Kurosawa. Yet with the director’s earliest film being 1991’s Lady Hunter: Prelude to Murder, I don’t think that would have fit on a list with highly-regarded, esteemed films like Tokyo Story or Ugetsu. But you know what? Maybe he did belong on that list, because I also included samurai epics like Harakiri (which is one of the best samurai movies of all time) as well The Sword of Doom. And Miike, who has dabbled quite frequently in the realm of samurai flicks (as you’ll see on this list), has made some of the most legendary chambara films in recent memory.

So with the recent Onimusha series now on Netflix, which Takashi Miike is the chief director of (and Capcom, we need Strider next), I thought it necessary to talk about nine must-watch movies directed by the one and only Miike.

Audition (1999)

Placed at #24 on our list of the best horror movies of all time, Audition is often many viewers' introduction to Takashi Miike, and God, what an introduction it is. I often liken it to Black Mirror, as I always tell people to try out the very first episode, “The National Anthem,” before they even think about checking out Season 6 episodes (which we've ranked). I view it as a sort of litmus test for the entire series. The 1999 flick, for me, is that litmus test for Miike. If you don’t like it, then you probably won’t care for a lot of his other work, either.

The story concerns a widower who tries to find a new wife in a conniving way. Since he and his friend work for a film company, they hold phony auditions with the intent of garnering a new wife for the protagonist. But the woman he picks… well, I won't say too much, but trust me. The movie, while a bit slow at times, is worth a look.

Dead Or Alive (1999)

Not to be confused with the atrociously reviewed Dead or Alive video game adaptation of the same name, this film is 100% balls to the wall action and still probably one of the greatest, most insane movies I’ve ever seen in my entire life.

The first part of a sort-of-connected trilogy (due to the actors involved), Dead or Alive is about a detective who goes up against a gang leader, and the battles that they wage against each other.

Seeing is believing when it comes to how intense and violent this movie can be and, if I were to ever recommend an action movie to an aficionado of the genre who just wants a bit more punch to their films, then I would definitely steer them toward this one. And whew, what an ending.

Visitor Q (2001)

Remember what I said before about Audition being a litmus test for other Miike films? Yeah, well, it's important to keep that in mind with Visitor Q, which sees a stranger (and by extension audiences) introduced to a bizarre family. The odd brood includes a father that likes to film his son getting bullied, while the son, in turn, hassles his mother. Meanwhile, the daughter prostitutes herself to her father. Yes, everything I just said occurs in this film.

It’s hard to make out what kind of movie Visitor Q wants to be. It feels like a documentary but also like a black comedy making fun of documentaries. Needless to say, I’ve never seen a film quite like it, and I definitely consider it vintage Miike.

It’s a wonder that I didn’t include it on my shocking movies list. That said, if more people knew about it, I would have definitely put it on my super controversial movies list. It's just that kind of flick.

Ichi The Killer (2001)

Based on a manga (which is something Takashi Miike would actually dabble in quite often), Ichi the Killer is about a sick puppy named Kakihara, who enjoys sadomasochism. But he also likes doling out punishment to the people he thinks killed his boss.

If your introduction to the Japanese filmmaker wasn’t Audition, then it was likely Ichi the Killer, as the bloodsoaked and utterly disturbing film is usually associated with the director’s earlier work.

This particular feature was actually how I first learned about Takashi Miike, and it’s definitely the kind of movie that I probably never would have watched if not for Blockbuster Video. It was there that I would frequently see the key character’s sliced-up face staring at me from the box cover, just daring me to rent it out.

Gozu (2003)

My favorite Takashi Miike movie of all time, Gozu, is the greatest David Lynch movie that David Lynch never directed. Listed as a “horror comedy crime film,” it begins with a Yakuza underling killing a chihuahua, because he's under the impression that it's a “trained Yakuza attack dog” (as seen in this YouTube clip). And it only gets stranger from there.

Gozu (which translates to “bull’s head”) honestly defies a plot description, but I'll try my best. A Yakuza member seeks out his friend who disappears but then journeys through a waking nightmare involving an overly lactating elderly woman, a lady with whispering private parts and a giant, licking cow man for good measure.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Head over to YouTube and get a taste of Gozu…Gozu…Gozu…

13 Assassins (2010)

What might be one of the greatest remakes of all time, Takashi Miike’s 13 Assassins is about the titular hitmen (12 of which are samurai), who set out to, you guessed it, assassinate a brutal warlord. If you love the swordplay in the animated series Onimusha, then you'll love this movie.

This flick has an extremely long battle sequence that features all kinds of bloodshed and mayhem, and I really wish I had more to say about this film other than that it’s awesome, but yeah. It is awesome! If you love samurais and violence, then 13 Assassins is the movie for you.

Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai (2011)

Talk about range! Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai is yet another remake but, like the original flick, it's slow-paced and nothing like the high octane thrills of 13 Assassins from the previous year.

The story centers on a ronin who wishes to have hara-kiri performed on himself and requests various samurai to be his second (meaning, the person who decapitates him once he slices himself open). But strangely enough, none of the people he asks for happen to be available. A mystery ensues that is cleared up as the rest of the film progresses.

The film is a pretty good recreation of the original, but it doesn’t feel pointless, as the famed director adds his own little flourishes. As I said earlier, Takashi Miike has range!

Sukiyaki Western Django (2017)

Speaking of range, remember how I called Gozu the greatest David Lynch film that David Lynch never directed? Well, Sukiyaki Western Django is like the best Sergio Leone western/best samurai film/best Quentin Tarantino cameo-having flick (you heard me) that you’ll ever see.

In this English-language film, two separate clans (one wearing red, the other white) fight over gold following the arrival of a stranger, who's playing both sides. (Or does he have ulterior motives)? The movie is frenetic, funny and fascinating as well as a must-watch if you love westerns that aren’t traditional at all.

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Another movie based on a manga, Blade of the Immortal mixes the intense action of 13 Assassins with the deeper and darker storytelling of Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai.

The story concerns an immortal samurai (hence the title) who joins with a young woman who seeks revenge for the death of her parents. Given that there are supernatural elements to the latest Onimusha series, I thought I would also mention Blade of the Immortal, as it’s probably the best live-action samurai movie that Miike’s ever made. So fans of the new streaming show might enjoy if they’re not familiar with the Capcom video game that serves as its source material.

Believe it or not, the titles listed above are just a few of the “must-sees” from Takashi Miike. If you love the animation and storytelling of Onimusha, then you should definitely give some of these movies a watch. You won’t be disappointed. Also, if you haven't checked out his 2023 TV schedule entry or just want to revisit it, grab a Netflix subscription and do just that.