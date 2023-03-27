If You’ve Ever Wondered How Kim Kardashian Keeps Those Glutes In Shape, She Just Walked Fans Through Intense Workout

For more years than I’d care to point out (since it would force me to consider my advancing age), Kim Kardashian has been a monolithic influence on the lives and looks of untold numbers of fans, despite any and all clapbacks . Whether it’s making sure her SKIMS line stays sold out , carving out a space in law studies , or just strutting her stuff like nobody’s business, the socialite businesswoman is fully aware that all eyes are on her. And for those who can’t help but wonder how Kardashian maintains her gluteus attribute-eus and the rest, she shared a quick rundown showing what much of her daily exercise regimen has been in recent months.

Taking to her Instagram Stories , Kardashian shared a handful of videos with fans showing off a few seconds of the weight-laden moves that she’s been working on while under the guidance of badass Zentoa founder Senada Greca, who has widely been considered to be one of the most ripped women on social media. Check out a shot from the first workout video the reality star shared with her followers:

As Kim Kardashian put it, she has been working out with Senada Greca since January, and says she’s been adhering to a goal of lifting weights for around two hours a day, and tapping into that goal on five or six days per week. Which isn’t to say Kardashian was starting completely from scratch or anything, as she’s obviously been in shape for as long as she’s been famous, even if her current physical status could end up topping past points in her life.

I’m pretty sure if I had to pull off this move after an utter lack of prep, I would be altogether stuck in the bent-over position seen above. And the “split stance” in the exercise name would likely end up referring to my eventually ripped pants. In any case, time for another Kim-cercise!

The Kardashians star is all about showcasing her resistance skills in this excercise, which involves a sidestep before and after the squatting action, with the band being put to use. I'd have to think that trying that maneuver out on a waxed floor would lead to injuries and property damage. More banded-ness below.

It's all about finding the right exercises that tap into all the areas that one is looking to improve upon, and then flipping up the "how" and "how many" details as you go along. Kinda like the Taco Bell menu, in that the fast food giant has amassed a baffling array of items based around the same relatively small handful of ingredients. But that feels like the worst example to use in this case, since people who regularly handle chalupas and mexi-melts likely aren't as familiar with "heels elevated banded goblet squats," or any kind of "goblet squats," I'd think.

Kim Kardashian may not like doing goblet squats, which I'm bringing up again specifically just to say "goblet squats" as much as possible, but it's that kind of dedication that helps her keep such impressive definition while rocking bikinis in vacation pics. Probably also helps to sweat out whatever alcohol she may or may not be drinking when out on the town. (Goblet squats.)

And finally, the mother of four showed off her form when doing step ups, with a weight in one hand and her other stretched out away from the body, with swapping happening after a certain number of reps.

Kim Kardashian doesn't seem to be buffing up for any particular reasons, but as one of the most popular women on the planet, I'm sure feeling more confident and sure of herself is a plus. Especially with an ex like Kanye West to co-parent with, given his completely unpredictable nature making child-rearing all the more complicated. But even if she just wants to feel that much better about her delts and her butt muscles at the end of the day, then good on her for making it happen.

Now does anybody know if trainer Senada Greca is also available in pill form, where I can get all the benefits but without actually doing the work? Yeah, I figured that was too good to be true.