Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS: 5 Must-Own Items From The Big Black Friday Sale

Even the most casual follower of pop culture has heard about Kim Kardashian ’s clothing and shapewear line SKIMS, and those who are frequent viewers of The Kardashians often see her and other members of the famous family sporting items from her line. There’s no arguing the popularity of the brand — even divisive wares like her Swim Gloves sold out quickly after their release — and discounts on the site are few and far between. That’s why shoppers need to take advantage of SKIMS’ Bi-Annual sale, which is happening now for Black Friday shopping and beyond. This sale is a no-brainer for your holiday shopping, whether you’re looking for a great gift idea or picking up something for yourself.

With items from the Kim Kardashian SKIMS brand only going on sale twice a year, now is definitely the time to take advantage. Items from throughout the online store have been marked down, so you can take your pick from the available loungewear, shapewear, dresses, the site’s Best Sellers and more. My favorite part is that the pieces come in an array of different colors for all body types. Below are 5 items that any self-respecting Kardashian (or fan) would never be without:

(Image credit: SKIMS)

Cozy Knit Pant

If there’s a comfier-looking pant in all the land, I certainly haven’t found it. This Cozy Knit Pant (opens in new tab) is regularly priced at $80 but is going for $54 during the SKIMS Semi-Annual Sale. The polyester/nylon pants are available in nine different colors, including Smoke, Juniper and Rose Clay (pictured above, respectively) in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X. In a promotional video on the SKIMS (opens in new tab) site, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou said the Cozy Collection items feel like “butter” on their skin, with Karanikolaou saying, “I feel like I’m wrapped in the coziest blanket.”

More from the Cozy Collection:

(Image credit: SKIMS)

Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress

This dress looks so versatile and I’m certain we’ve seen Kim Kardashian sporting this one on Hulu’s The Kardashians. Regularly priced at $78, 11 shades of the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress (opens in new tab) can be purchased for just $60 in sizes XXS through 4X. Seven additional shades are available at regular price. The product description says the slip is 91% Modal for a body-hugging fit that features a straight neckline and includes partially adjustable spaghetti straps. Even in winter, this spaghetti strap dress could be accessorized with a jacket or hoodie to keep you warm, and SKIMS has those on sale too!

More discounted Dresses:

(Image credit: SKIMS)

Utility Sport Zip Up Jacket

You’ve got to keep warm this winter, so you may as well do it in style! This Utility Sport Zip Up Jacket (opens in new tab) features a cropped fit, mesh lining, adjustable hood and side pockets, per the product description, and is currently available for just $52, down from $72. The jacket comes in sizes XXS to 4X and is available in Stone, Gunmetal and Onyx. The jacket also features reflective tonal piping along the top of the sleeve and has an elastic cuff.

More Jackets, Hoodies and Pullovers:

(Image credit: SKIMS)

Sculpting Short

We can’t talk about SKIMS and not get into shapewear, and the Black Friday sale has a number of sculpting items available at a discounted price, including the Sculpting Short Above the Knee with Open Gusset (opens in new tab). With a hem that comes just above the knee, this short promises to help to lift your butt and enhance your natural shape. Available in many different colors in sizes from XXS to 5X, these are available now for just $22, down from the regularly priced $36.

More Shapewear from the sale:

(Image credit: SKIMS)

Cozy Knit Robe

Are you really living the Kardashian lifestyle if you don’t have a high-end robe? The Cozy Knit Robe (opens in new tab) is made of breathable boucle yarn, according to SKIMS’ website, and features a tie at the waist and side pockets. Regularly $128, select colors of this — the epitome of luxe loungewear — can be purchased now for just $78 in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X. If you want to get really cute, pick up a matching robe for the kids! The Kids Cozy Knit Robe (opens in new tab), available in five different colors, is currently priced at $28, down from $48.

More Robes and Slippers: