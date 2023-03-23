Kim Kardashian Rocks An Itty Bitty, Teeny-Weeny Bikini In Gorgeous Vacation Photos With Sister Khloé

Is it too early for bikini season? Not for Kim Kardashian and her sisters Khloé and Kylie Jenner, who took Cabo San Lucas, Mexico during its peak season in winter last month. As nostalgia for lounging in the sun surely set in for the socialites, they posted some gorgeous vacation photos of each other all smiles in their designer bathing suits.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian posted the same set of vacation pics on Instagram with the caption “Kiki and Koko Take Cabo.” Check out the photos courtesy of Kylie Jenner:

The sisters looked like they were having an absolute blast as they shared a lounge chair for a quick swim suit photo shoot next to a private infinity pool and breathtaking beach views. Kim Kardashian is a stunner in an itty bitty teeny-weeny black bikini that has the business woman and reality TV personality rocking a triangle bra top and bottoms with a waist chain.

Khloé Kardashian on the other hand opted for a flattering one-piece brown swimsuit that exposes the bum. Both sisters are wearing oversized sunglasses and looked super playful with each other in the pics between the two posing while hugging one another.

Kim’s stunning bikini moment comes as the SKIMS owner is reportedly ready to date again after taking a break following the breakup with Pete Davidson. She allegedly is looking for love with a partner who doesn’t work in Hollywood. In fact, she’s thinking someone in finance would be “perfect,” per a recent source.

The throwback photos between Kim and Khloé come after Kim and Kylie posed together for pics on social media during their trip a month ago, calling themselves “twin souls.” Check it:

Kim Kardashian and her sisters were clearly feeling their looks next to the beaches of Cabo San Lucas. Kim also recently rocked a white bikini while calling out Kendall Jenner for a photoshop fail she was part of. No matter what’s going on with each of the sisters in their own lives, from the highs of getting to watch their kids hang out with each other to Kim racking in $1 million just for appearing in an event in Miami to navigating an “OK” relationship with ex Kanye West , it’s great to see them decompressing together in their always luxurious lives.