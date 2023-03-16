So, What Is Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Relationship Like These Days Anyway?

It was a long, rant-filled road , but after nearly two years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was finalized toward the end of November 2022. That came at a time when the rapper was becoming embroiled in more and more trouble, with people speaking out against his thoughts on everything from a Vogue editor to the anti-Semitic views he shared on a podcast, leading to him losing a number of high-profile business partnerships . He then surprised everyone (including the mother of his four children) in January 2023, by getting married to Bianca Censori in a super-secret ceremony. Amid all the recent events, it begs the question of just what Kardashian and West’s relationship is like now, and we seem to have an answer.

What’s Being Said About The Current Relationship Between Kim Kardashian And Kanye West?

With everything that’s gone down with the SKIMS founder and the “Donda” artist over the past couple of years, one thing that they’ve struggled with quite publicly has been co-parenting their kids (North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3). This already fraught process was likely made a bit more complicated by West’s sudden marriage to Censori , whom The Kardashians star is rumored to have “hated” for years beforehand. Now, a source has opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how things supposedly stand with the two, and noted:

Kim and Kanye’s relationship is OK. [They’re] still having some back and forth with a few arguments. But co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim.

Though someone else recently reported that the SKKN beauty mogul was “actually glad” about her ex’s marriage , I don’t think anyone would fault her for some negative feelings, even if she is mostly over them now. I don’t have kids, but I’ve heard that one thing parents who are no longer together frequently struggle with is deciding when and how to introduce their children to new partners, along with having to respect their former partner’s wishes on such timelines.

In fact, the former Gap partner himself was supposedly unhappy about Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend , Pete Davidson, hanging around their kids (which is no real surprise, considering the things he’s said about the former SNL star). And, most people also introduce their children to their new partner before going so far as marrying them, which didn’t seem to happen in the case of the new couple, and the Kardashian-West kids at least just now appear to be having public outings with their dad and step-mom . On that note, the source continued:

Bianca has been around their kids. Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine.

Basically, it sounds like the divorced parents are handling things as millions of other folks in their situation do when they’ve completely moved on romantically, but still have to agree on how to handle innumerable situations with their children. They’re trying to talk things out, but sometimes have disagreements, and it would be hard to expect anything else at this point.