I Know Prison Is No Joke, But These Details About Diddy’s Stay Make It Clear It’s ‘The Worst’

The whole point of prison is that it’s a place you don’t want to spend any time, but sometimes, at least in TV and film, we see prisons that are at least portrayed as places that aren’t necessarily so bad. Some people, especially celebrities, are frequently believed to be given special treatment if and when they find themselves behind bars, but according to reports, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently under arrest on charges of sex trafficking is very much not in one of those places.

It was something of a surprise when Diddy was not granted bail. His legal team was willing to pay a significant amount, and yet Combs was deemed a flight risk and so was instead remanded to to the custody of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Us Magazine recently spoke with a number of former inmates of the facility as well as others with knowledge of MDC and they do not paint a pretty picture of the prison. Prison consultant Sam Mangel said…

The MDC is probably the worst federal detention center in the country.

One former inmate described the food as “pure slop” and said there’s little to no air movement through the facility, which would simply make being in it uncomfortable all the time. When Diddy first arrived he was placed on suicide watch, which would have resulted in regular strip searches as well as special shoes and utensils to be sure you can’t harm yourself.

Now Diddy is reportedly in protective custody, alongside convicted sex offenders like R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell. Protective custody is often provided for high-profile individuals like Diddy certainly is.

Sean Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering in connection to a series of "freak offs," parties he threw which reportedly included sex workers as well victims who had been lured into performing sexually for the guests.

One might think that Diddy’s celebrity might make his time in prison easier, but that’s not necessarily the case. While one former inmate suggested that Diddy’s fame might help him get better treatment, even if he had to pay guards to get it, another implied that since Combs is locked up on charges of sex trafficking, his fame may not help him, as those charged with sex crimes are often looked down on even among other prisoners.

There’s also the possibility of clashes with other inmates. Diddy’s protective custody is partly because of his fame but also due to the charges against him, as those charged with sex crimes can reportedly be targeted for violence with other inmates, and MDC is apparently a quite violent place. Ashley Cordero, the widow of a man who died after a fight at the prison this past July said…

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The prison is disgusting. They have rats running through there and everything. No human being should be living like that. That prison is obviously not safe.

Diddy is next due in Court on October 9, but all signs point to this case going to trial, so even if Diddy is acquitted of the charges, it appears this will be his life for the next several months unless the trial gets fast-tracked.