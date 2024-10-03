‘It Was Like A Mini Circus.’ Photographer Who Broke News JLo And Diddy Were Dating Back In The Day Name Drops LeBron James While Sharing New Details About His Infamous Parties

Ever since it was clear that authorities were interested in Sean “Diddy” Combs we have heard a lot of stories about the parties that the rapper threw. One person who knows quite a bit about those parties is professional photographer Selma Fonseca, who has been taking pictures of Diddy for two decades, and according to her, attended between 20 and 30 parties thrown by the star over the years.

While she never saw the alleged “freak-offs” that Diddy was reportedly running, which are at the center of the sex trafficking charges against him, she did apparently see quite a bit. Lots of other celebrities attended these parties, including LeBron James, who Fornesca says claimed nobody threw parties like Diddy. She told Fox News…

I mean, all his parties were incredible: the best food, the best music, drinks, entertainers, people with fire. It was like a mini-circus. LeBron James said, 'There's no party, like a Diddy party.' There was a lot of champagne going around and everything else. You could have whatever you wanted.

From Fonesca’s description, these parties certainly were crazy. There was plenty of food and drink, as well as ecstasy, which was the party drug of the day. While many who have spoken publicly admitted that Diddy's parties got wild, many are also claiming they never saw what's being alleged. Having said that, many of Diddy's famous friends are simply staying silent.

Interestingly, there were apparently a lot of children at the parties as well, as many celebs would bring their kids. However, there would come a point in the evening when Diddy would announce that kids needed to go, and at that point, things would start to get even crazier. She does confirm there were often sex workers at Diddy’s parties, and guests would get naked on a not-infrequent basis, but that’s as far as she goes.

While the photographer claims she was never witness to anything along the lines of the charges that Diddy is facing, she does say that she remained outdoors at these parties, as not everybody was allowed to go inside.

Fonseca is best known as the photographer who snapped a picture of Diddy and J-Lo kissing at one of Diddy’s parties in the Hamptons in 1999. The pair dated for a time, and Fornesca’s photo was the first evidence of the relationship, one that may get J-Lo involved in Diddy's legal issues today. She explained…

He had just bought that house in the Hamptons, and he had the white party where I was able to photograph him and J-Lo on the balcony kissing each other. And I broke the news that they were dating because there were rumors they were dating, but nobody had proof.

Whether there was anything illegal happening at this particular party or any of the others the photographer attended remains to be seen. Diddy is currently incarcerated as he was not granted bail following being charged.