‘I Didn’t Know It Was Going To Turn Into Anything Sexual’: As P. Diddy’s Legal Woes Continue, An Ex-Porn Star Who’s Suing Him Recalls Performing At His Parties

After Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ arrest, the media mogul remains incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial. The 54-year-old entertainer is facing a slew of charges, ranging from racketeering to sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. It's seen been reported that he held “freak offs,” alleged parties for which women were hired to perform (recorded) sex acts. Now, an ex-porn star who’s suing Combs is recalling her alleged experiences working the parties.

What Did Adria English Have To Say About The Parties?

This past July, Adria English filed suit against P. Diddy and, as outlined in court documents, she accused him and two others of sex trafficking her between 2004 and 2009. By August, English also filed a criminal complaint against the Sean John co-founder. She recently sat down with DailyMail.com to share her account of what allegedly happened years ago. English claimed she was “pimped out” by Diddy and began entertaining at his parties in 2004. With that, she also explained why she took on the jobs in the Hamptons and Miami:

I agreed to do it because, heck yeah, I'm at an exclusive thing where Jay-Z was there, and Beyoncé – Diddy, all the big names. I didn't know it was going to turn into anything sexual.

The former music industry hopeful went on to say that the first event she performed at seemed “legitimate” but, by the third, she was purportedly asked to perform sexual gestures for guests. As for those attendees, Ms. English remembered seeing a lot of notable public figures:

I saw Busta Rhymes there. I saw Ja Rule there. I saw Diana Ross there with her son, Evan, who was underage. … I saw Paris Hilton and Reverend Al Sharpton. I still wonder why Reverend Al Sharpton was there.

Most arguably know Sean Combs has a lot of famous friends, who’ve remained relatively silent amid his mounting legal problems. (A public relations specialist reasons that A-listers have done so to keep from drawing attention to themselves.) Even still, resurfaced clips of people discussing the parties and/or “freak offs” have been making the rounds. Just recently, a former PR manager who worked with the “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” performer said that she’d keep her guard up during Combs’ parties.

Adria English’s working relationship apparently ended after his promises of fame and career advancement didn’t come to fruition. Based on her account, the final straw was when Diddy allegedly tried to sexually proposition her boyfriend at Bad Boy headquarters. English further alleged that after she confronted P. Diddy about his broken promises and decided to leave for California, the Grammy winner “blackballed” her from the industry. However, Diddy himself, via his legal team, has denied all off the allegations.

What's The Status Of Adria English's Lawsuit Against P. Diddy?

Right now, Adria English is still pushing through with her suit and says that, should she win, she wants to launch a non-profit organization to help sex trafficking victims. English’s case, however, has hit a setback, as her attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd (who called out Diddy’s vacation photos) months ago, asked to be withdrawn. As reported by TMZ , Mitchell-Kidd said English was giving mixed instructions, which made it difficult for her to represent her client. In response to that news, a spokesperson for Diddy also had this to say:

Less than three months after filing her lawsuit against Sean Combs, Adria English has been dropped by both of her attorneys after making completely fabricated statements. In papers filed with the court today, her former attorneys cited Ms. English's 'questionable antics' and 'undermining behavior.' As we've said from the start, anyone can file a lawsuit without proof — and this case is a clear example of that. Adria English escalated things by filing false police reports and making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone.