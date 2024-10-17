New Lawsuit Against Diddy Alleges Another Assault, And Tupac Is Involved In The Drama
Diddy's legal woes are only getting worse.
Sean “Diddy” Combs is already in jail awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but the rapper and business mogul now has even more legal woes. Diddy is now being sued by a woman who claims he had her gang-raped following the woman’s claim that she believed he was involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.
According to the New York Post, a lawsuit has been filed in Northern California federal court by the alleged victim, Ashley Parham. According to Parnam, she met Diddy in 2018 as part of a Facetime call with a man she had met previously, who was trying to impress her with a famous person he knew. Parham was unimpressed, in part because she believed Diddy had been involved in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur, and she said so.
Lawsuit Against Diddy Claims He Orchestrated A Gang Rape
Parham claims that a month later she visited the unnamed man’s house, under the guise of helping him with cancer medication. The suit claims this was a ruse to bring her to her house, where Diddy was waiting with three other men. The suit alleges three of the four men in the home raped her, including Combs who also penetrated her with a television remote.
Parham says she reported the rape and told police that Combs was involved. However, she claims that investigators ignored her initially, and she left the rapper’s name out of subsequent discussions with authorities. She says she was later offered money by Combs to not report the assault.
Claims That Diddy Was Involved In Tupac's Death Have Circulated For Years
This was apparently all in reprisal for the comment about Diddy being involved in the death of Tupac. Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996. For years his death has been a mystery, with numerous theories as to who killed the young star and why. In 2008, a Los Angeles Times report claimed that the shooting was carried out by associates of Diddy and that the rapper was aware that it was going to happen. Diddy denied the report. the story was later retracted by the Times.
Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested in 2023 and charged with crimes connected to Tupac’s death. He has claimed Diddy was involved in ordering the hit. Davis is scheduled to go on trial next year.
Parham is suing Combs, Kristina Khorram, the Chief of Staff of Combs business empire, who has been accused of assisting the rapper in the other criminal activity he has been charged with, and several other individuals. She is asking for $50 million in damages and a jury trial.
Considering that Diddy is currently incarcerated on other charges and that even these two cases aren’t the only current legal problems he’s dealing with, it will likely be some time before all this is sorted out.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.