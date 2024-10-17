New Lawsuit Against Diddy Alleges Another Assault, And Tupac Is Involved In The Drama

Sean “Diddy” Combs is already in jail awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but the rapper and business mogul now has even more legal woes. Diddy is now being sued by a woman who claims he had her gang-raped following the woman’s claim that she believed he was involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to the New York Post, a lawsuit has been filed in Northern California federal court by the alleged victim, Ashley Parham. According to Parnam, she met Diddy in 2018 as part of a Facetime call with a man she had met previously, who was trying to impress her with a famous person he knew. Parham was unimpressed, in part because she believed Diddy had been involved in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur, and she said so.

Lawsuit Against Diddy Claims He Orchestrated A Gang Rape

Parham claims that a month later she visited the unnamed man’s house, under the guise of helping him with cancer medication. The suit claims this was a ruse to bring her to her house, where Diddy was waiting with three other men. The suit alleges three of the four men in the home raped her, including Combs who also penetrated her with a television remote.

Parham says she reported the rape and told police that Combs was involved. However, she claims that investigators ignored her initially, and she left the rapper’s name out of subsequent discussions with authorities. She says she was later offered money by Combs to not report the assault.

Claims That Diddy Was Involved In Tupac's Death Have Circulated For Years

This was apparently all in reprisal for the comment about Diddy being involved in the death of Tupac. Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996. For years his death has been a mystery, with numerous theories as to who killed the young star and why. In 2008, a Los Angeles Times report claimed that the shooting was carried out by associates of Diddy and that the rapper was aware that it was going to happen. Diddy denied the report. the story was later retracted by the Times.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested in 2023 and charged with crimes connected to Tupac’s death. He has claimed Diddy was involved in ordering the hit. Davis is scheduled to go on trial next year.

Parham is suing Combs, Kristina Khorram, the Chief of Staff of Combs business empire, who has been accused of assisting the rapper in the other criminal activity he has been charged with, and several other individuals. She is asking for $50 million in damages and a jury trial.

Considering that Diddy is currently incarcerated on other charges and that even these two cases aren’t the only current legal problems he’s dealing with, it will likely be some time before all this is sorted out.