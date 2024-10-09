Diddy’s Lawyer Has Filed Another Appeal, Explains Why He’s Not A Risk For Witness Tampering
Here's the latest from Diddy's legal issues.
For the last three weeks, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been held in federal prison as he awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The singer and mogul has continued to proclaim his innocence, and offered to post bail of $50 million dollars, but that request was denied. Now his lawyers are appealing that ruling.
On the subject of bail, prosecutors argued that Diddy’s wealth made him a potential flight risk and that he might attempt to intimidate witnesses against him. In a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (via the New York Times), Diddy’s lawyers argued that there was no evidence that Diddy would try to intimidate witnesses, simply speculation, and that speculation was not sufficient cause to deny bail. The filing read it part…
The suggestion that Combs might try to contact witnesses comes from the fact that he reportedly did speak with a couple of people who had received grand jury subpoenas. His legal team argues that in one case it was the witness who made contact with him and that when told not to communicate with the people who received subpoenas, he complied.
Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering in connection with what are being called "freak-offs," sex parties in which women allegedly performed with sex workers. Some women claimed they were coerced or threatened into performing against their will. Diddy is denying any wrongdoing.
In addition to being willing to post a $50 million bond, Diddy’s lawyers also offered that the star would live under significant restrictions, without phone or internet access, and would be willing to submit to video monitoring. He also was willing to hire private security to prevent visitors to his home who were not on a pre-approved list. Diddy’s lawyers say these steps should be sufficient to prevent their client's contact with any witnesses.
It’s unclear when a ruling on the appeal might be made. If it’s successful, Diddy will at least get out of what’s being called one of the worst federal prisons in the nation. Diddy is in protective custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the same prison that previously held R. Kelly, partly due to his fame and partly because the nature of the charges against him could make him a target for other inmates.
If the appeal isn’t successful then Diddy may be in prison until the trial against him, which could still be several months away.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.