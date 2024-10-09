Diddy’s Lawyer Has Filed Another Appeal, Explains Why He’s Not A Risk For Witness Tampering

For the last three weeks, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been held in federal prison as he awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The singer and mogul has continued to proclaim his innocence, and offered to post bail of $50 million dollars, but that request was denied. Now his lawyers are appealing that ruling.

On the subject of bail, prosecutors argued that Diddy’s wealth made him a potential flight risk and that he might attempt to intimidate witnesses against him. In a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (via the New York Times), Diddy’s lawyers argued that there was no evidence that Diddy would try to intimidate witnesses, simply speculation, and that speculation was not sufficient cause to deny bail. The filing read it part…

Mr. Combs is presumed innocent. He traveled to New York to surrender because he knew he was going to be indicted. He took extraordinary steps to demonstrate that he intended to face and contest the charges, not flee. He presented a bail package that would plainly stop him from posing a danger to anyone or contacting any witnesses.

The suggestion that Combs might try to contact witnesses comes from the fact that he reportedly did speak with a couple of people who had received grand jury subpoenas. His legal team argues that in one case it was the witness who made contact with him and that when told not to communicate with the people who received subpoenas, he complied.

Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering in connection with what are being called "freak-offs," sex parties in which women allegedly performed with sex workers. Some women claimed they were coerced or threatened into performing against their will. Diddy is denying any wrongdoing.

In addition to being willing to post a $50 million bond, Diddy’s lawyers also offered that the star would live under significant restrictions, without phone or internet access, and would be willing to submit to video monitoring. He also was willing to hire private security to prevent visitors to his home who were not on a pre-approved list. Diddy’s lawyers say these steps should be sufficient to prevent their client's contact with any witnesses.

It’s unclear when a ruling on the appeal might be made. If it’s successful, Diddy will at least get out of what’s being called one of the worst federal prisons in the nation. Diddy is in protective custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the same prison that previously held R. Kelly, partly due to his fame and partly because the nature of the charges against him could make him a target for other inmates.

If the appeal isn’t successful then Diddy may be in prison until the trial against him, which could still be several months away.