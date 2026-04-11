'Was It A Prank?' The Internet Can't Get Over Will Ferrell's Cameo In Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella Set
He really knows how to commit to a bit!
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You can always count on Will Ferrell to commit to a bit, and that came in handy for Sabrina Carpenter. During her star-studded Coachella performance this weekend, she brought out the comedy star to play an electrician. Now, the internet is having one heck of a time reacting to his cameo, and I can’t stop laughing.
Well, Ferrell’s love for a wild and public bit seems to have taken him to Coachella. He dressed up as a curmudgeonly electrician and monologued about the need for a tech run-through after it seemed like the power went out between Carpenter's songs “Bed Chem” and “Juno.” It was hilarious, and, as per usual, the massive SNL star fully committed to the joke. Take a look:
Now, if you are familiar with Will Ferrell’s love for a random joke and/or side quest, it makes perfect sense why he’d say yes to a part like this. I mean, I know I remember when he showed up as a sad and smoking Buddy the Elf at a hockey game, and I also can’t forget that time he showed up at his son’s school to DJ at a frat party. You have to expect the unexpected with this guy.Article continues below
However, I also totally get where @EweduOfIbadan was coming from when they tweeted:
Oh, people sure did notice him online. However, I really wish I could have seen the double takes people were probably doing at the concert when they realized he was the one walking down the stage as an electrician. I know that’s how I would have reacted.
I wasn’t there, though, and neither were lots of folks on the internet. However, fans of Carpenter’s were floored in the most fun way by Ferrell’s appearance, and they were posting things like these comments on @bilieelisish’s TikTok of the cameo:
- Will Ferrell side quests are the best -Veritywells
- Imagine the crowd being so confused on what's heppening 🤣 -Michelle
- Some one deserves a raise 🙌🏻 -Kristy
Here are a few more wonderful reactions to the Step Brothers star’s appearance from X:
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- What do you mean Will Ferrell is her guest as a technician!!!! Oh My Gosh 😅🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 -@MoustafaHadary
- That was iconic ✨ Pure unexpected comedy gold. -@Rose8yd
- Between Will Ferrell, Susan Sarandon, and Sam Elliott appearing in Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella performance I should be able to log it on Letterboxd -@NateOnFilm
Now, in reference to that last tweet, Carpenter’s performance also featured cameos from Susan Sarandon, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Elliott and her Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis. So, she really brought out the big guns, and a range of them, for her big headlining set. It was wonderful too, especially since her show was one giant homage to Hollywood and film.
Considering how well Carpenter hosted her episode of Saturday Night Live’s 51st season (you can stream Episode 3 with a Peacock subscription) and the cheeky lyrics she includes in lots of her songs, it’s obvious that she has a gift for comedy. So, bringing out a comedic legend like the Anchorman star for this massive moment in her career feels right.
Now, the question is: Will he return to fix the power outage during her second performance next weekend, or will she have new stars lined up? Time will tell, but I can guarantee that you’ll be able to see Will Ferrell back in action and committing to the bit soon when he returns to SNL to host the May 16 episode on the 2026 TV schedule.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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