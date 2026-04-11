'Was It A Prank?' The Internet Can't Get Over Will Ferrell's Cameo In Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella Set

You can always count on Will Ferrell to commit to a bit, and that came in handy for Sabrina Carpenter. During her star-studded Coachella performance this weekend, she brought out the comedy star to play an electrician. Now, the internet is having one heck of a time reacting to his cameo, and I can’t stop laughing.

Well, Ferrell’s love for a wild and public bit seems to have taken him to Coachella. He dressed up as a curmudgeonly electrician and monologued about the need for a tech run-through after it seemed like the power went out between Carpenter's songs “Bed Chem” and “Juno.” It was hilarious, and, as per usual, the massive SNL star fully committed to the joke. Take a look:

Now, if you are familiar with Will Ferrell’s love for a random joke and/or side quest, it makes perfect sense why he’d say yes to a part like this. I mean, I know I remember when he showed up as a sad and smoking Buddy the Elf at a hockey game, and I also can’t forget that time he showed up at his son’s school to DJ at a frat party . You have to expect the unexpected with this guy.

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However, I also totally get where @EweduOfIbadan was coming from when they tweeted:

Was it a prank, Did anyone notice him? 😂😂

Oh, people sure did notice him online. However, I really wish I could have seen the double takes people were probably doing at the concert when they realized he was the one walking down the stage as an electrician. I know that’s how I would have reacted.

I wasn’t there, though, and neither were lots of folks on the internet. However, fans of Carpenter’s were floored in the most fun way by Ferrell’s appearance, and they were posting things like these comments on @bilieelisish’s TikTok of the cameo:

Will Ferrell side quests are the best -Veritywells

Imagine the crowd being so confused on what's heppening 🤣 -Michelle

Some one deserves a raise 🙌🏻 -Kristy

Here are a few more wonderful reactions to the Step Brothers star’s appearance from X:

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What do you mean Will Ferrell is her guest as a technician!!!! Oh My Gosh 😅🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 - @MoustafaHadary

That was iconic ✨ Pure unexpected comedy gold. - @Rose8yd

Between Will Ferrell, Susan Sarandon, and Sam Elliott appearing in Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella performance I should be able to log it on Letterboxd - @NateOnFilm

Now, in reference to that last tweet, Carpenter’s performance also featured cameos from Susan Sarandon, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Elliott and her Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis. So, she really brought out the big guns, and a range of them, for her big headlining set. It was wonderful too, especially since her show was one giant homage to Hollywood and film.

Considering how well Carpenter hosted her episode of Saturday Night Live’s 51st season (you can stream Episode 3 with a Peacock subscription ) and the cheeky lyrics she includes in lots of her songs, it’s obvious that she has a gift for comedy. So, bringing out a comedic legend like the Anchorman star for this massive moment in her career feels right.