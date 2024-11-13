Blake Lively Has Thrown Her It Ends With Co-Star Brandon Sklenar's Name In The Ring For Batman, And I’d Be Down To See This

The past few years have seen multiple live-action Batman actors grace the big screen. First, Robert Pattinson debuted as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, and he’s set to don the cape and cowl again for The Batman: Part II in 2026. Then The Flash featured both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s versions of the Caped Crusader for what will likely be the last time. Now, with the DC Universe franchise about to begin, yet another Batman will be needed for this new shared continuity. Blake Lively is advocating for her It Ends with Us co-star Brandon Sklenar to take on the role, and I’d actually be down to see this.

This all started when Sklenar shared screenshots from a Deadline article revealing he’s going to star in The Olympian, where he’ll play real-life, gold medal-winning athlete Brad Alan Lewis, who competed in rowing at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. In addition to congratulatory comments, the actor’s Instagram post was bombarded with supporters who think he should play Batman, and Lively is officially part of that camp. She wrote in the comments section:

👏 So happy for you my friend ♥️🙌♥️ They’re lucky to have you. Also, I’m seeing this Batman chatter. I volunteer yourself as tribute. @jamesgunn knows how to give the people what they need. And this, they need. 🦇 🖤

This comes three months after It Ends with Us opened on the 2024 movies schedule, with Blake Lively playing lead protagonist Lily Bloom and Brandon Sklenar playing Atlas Corrigan. Sklenar is also well known for playing Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel spinoff 1923, which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. This show has certainly made a strong case for him to play Batman given his jacked physique and action experience. See for yourself:

Best Of Spencer Saving The Day | 1923 - YouTube Watch On

Obviously there’s been no shortage of actors suggested to play Bruce Wayne ever since the DC Universe was announced in early 2023, specifically in the upcoming Batman movie The Brave and the Bold. That said, although Blake Lively doesn’t have any direct ties to DC these days following her time playing Carol Ferris opposite her future husband Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern over a decade ago, I’d like to think an actress of her caliber could indeed get DC Studios co-head James Gunn’s attention. From there, he could at least consider Sklenar for the role.

While I am interesting in seeing how Brandon Skelnar would do as Batman in the DCU, there’s only one hitch to this idea. The Brave and the Bold will follow Bruce Wayne fighting alongside his son Damian, who will suited up as Robin. So whomever plays Bruce needs to be old enough to have a teenage/son, and with Skelnar currently being 34 years old, that’s a bit of a stretch. Then again, we have no idea when The Brave and the Bold will end up going on the upcoming DC movies slate. So depending on how much time passes, maybe by the time Sklenar were to be looked at for the role, he’ll be at a more fitting age to play Bat-Dad.

If this comes to pass someday, we’ll let you know. Meanwhile, 1923 has been renewed for a second and final season, and the DCU will kick off next month when Creature Commandos premiers to Max subscription holders, followed by Superman’s release on July 11, 2025.